Orange Cassidy Wins His First AEW Championship on AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy won his first championship at tonight's AEW Dynamite, defeating Pac in the main event to become the new All-Atlantic Champion. Cassidy's victory is just the latest example of AEW owner Tony Khan booking his weekly television show with the sole purpose to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

First of all, Orange Cassidy is a wrestler who hasn't paid his dues because he didn't wrestle in WWE. AEW should not sign wrestlers who have never been in WWE because it implies that wrestlers don't need WWE to become superstars. Secondly, The Chadster is extremely cheesed off because Pac used to wrestle in WWE, and now he's given the rub to Orange Cassidy. AEW definitely should not sign wrestlers who used to be in WWE because it's like literally stabbing WWE right in the back.

The battle between these two rivals was epic, with Orange Cassidy winning the match with a series of Orange Punches, following an attempt by Pac to win the match using a foreign object. When The Chadster saw the outcome of this match, he chucked his half-finished peach white claw seltzer at the television, and now it's smoking, so on top of everything else, now Tony Khan has ruined another one of The Chadster's televisions.

One thing for sure is that The Chadster will never, ever forgive Tony Khan for this travesty. And The Chadster is pretty sure that Keighleyanne feels the same way too. In fact, she might even leave The Chadster because of how much AEW has ruined his life. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! You're a real jerk! The Chadster will not be happy until Tony Khan is ruined and Orange Cassidy is forced to wrestle in WWE. The Chadster HATES AEW and everything it stands for, and he will do whatever it takes to make sure that AEW fails!

