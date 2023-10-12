Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Krysten Ritter, orphan black, orphan black: echoes, trailer

Orphan Black: Echoes Teaser Previews Krysten Ritter-Starring Series

Set to premiere in 2024, here's the official teaser trailer for AMC, BBC America & AMC+'s Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes.

Wow. Okay. We didn't realize that the last time we checked in to see how things were going with AMC, BBC America & AMC+'s Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes was back in March. Well, we're about to make up for that in a very big way with a look at the official teaser trailer for the series that shares that same sense of foreboding dread that the influential & critically acclaimed Tatiana Maslany-starring series had. The release of this extended look came only hours before Orphan Black: Echoes was set to be one of the shows spotlighted during AMC Networks' New York Comic Con (NYCC) screening/panel event – so be on the lookout for more details (maybe even an exact date?).

With the series set to hit screens in 2024, here's a look at the official teaser trailer & series overview for AMC, BBC America & AMC+'s Orphan Black: Echoes:

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. Joining Ritter on the series is Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It's A Sin, Line of Duty), Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School), and Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap). In addition, we learned that Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher) & Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) have joined the cast as series regulars. with Reed Diamond (Better Call Saul) set to recur during the season.

Kihlstedt's Eleanor is a brilliant, tough-as-nails neuroscientist who is deeply loyal to the people she's close to, including her wife and their son. Raised by working-class parents, nothing was ever handed to her; she is devoted to her work and gets up every day with a singular focus to make a breakthrough in her research. Liao's Darros is an extremely powerful self-made billionaire with a troubled past. Soft-spoken but with an undeniable presence, Darros is a man who always gets what he wants, no matter the cost. Diamond's Tom is a former military and the no-nonsense Head of Corporate Security for the Darros Foundation.

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is the creator, writer, showrunner & executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett (the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons) on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Boat Rocker's Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce, in addition to Katie O'Connell Marsh.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!