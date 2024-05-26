Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, orphan black, orphan black: echoes, teaser

Orphan Black: Echoes Teasers: Paul Darros Only Thinks About The Future

James Hiroyuki Liao's Paul Darros thinks of the future in a look at AMC, BBC America & AMC+'s Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes.

Set in the near future and within the universe of the original series, AMC, BBC America & AMC+'s Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into exploring the scientific manipulation of human existence. Set to hit screens on Sunday, June 23rd, the series follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. Joining Ritter on the series is Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It's A Sin, Line of Duty) as Dr. Kira Manning, Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School) as Jules Lee, Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap) as Jack, Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher) as Dr. Eleanor Miller, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Paul Darros.

In the following clips, we get better insight into self-made billionaire Paul Darros (Liao) – a man with a troubled past. Soft-spoken but with an undeniable presence, Darros is a man who always gets what he wants, no matter the cost – and from what you're about to see, it also appears that Darros is one of those folks who believes that the ends justify the means:

Here's a look back at the opening title sequence for the AMC, AMC+ & BBC America series – followed by a look back at what else we know about the series so far:

Here's a look at what's ahead this summer when Orphan Black: Echoes hits screens:

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is the creator, writer, showrunner & executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett (the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons) on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Boat Rocker's Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce, in addition to Katie O'Connell Marsh.

