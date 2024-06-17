Posted in: Card Games, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Games, Image, Tabletop | Tagged: dan mora, kyle higgins, massive-verse

Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game & Playmat in September 2024 Solicits

The Massive-Verse franchise expands in September with the Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game and Playmat, with art from Dan Mora.

Article Summary Massive-Verse expands with Fighting Card Game & Playmat in September 2024.

Artwork by Dan Mora and Eduardo Ferigato enhances game and expansion pack.

Exclusive playmat features marked zones for streamlined Massive-Verse FCG play.

New Team-Up Expansion brings 2v2 battles with four additional characters.

The Massive-Verse is a fictional shared universe, created by Kyle Higgins and published by Image Comics. Including titles such as Radiant Black and its spin-offs Radiant Pink, Supermassive, Inferno Girl Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Red, No/One, and Rogue Sun, published since 2021 and retroactively established to have begun with C.O.W.L., first published in May 2014. Their September 2024 solicitations only includes one comic book, COWL 1964 #2, but will expand the franchise into games. With the Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game and separate Playmat, with art from Dan Mora, as well as a Team-Up Expansion with art from Eduardo Ferigato.

C.O.W.L.: 1964 #2 (OF 4)

STORY KYLE HIGGINS, ALEC SIEGEL

ART | COVER A ROD REIS

COVER B KELLY McMAHON

As allegations swirl around Geoffrey Warner, the future of C.O.W.L.'s national expansion is at risk, but a hidden secret threatens to bring down not just the expansion but the entire organization.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

THE MASSIVE-VERSE FIGHTING CARD GAME

FULL COLOR $19.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

In THE MASSIVE-VERSE FIGHTING CARD GAME, duel one-on-one as your favorite characters from RADIANT BLACK, ROGUE SUN, THE DEAD LUCKY and INFERNO GIRL RED—and with deeply asymmetrical character decks and simultaneous turns, it's both strategic and lightning fast! Each character deck features character art by superstar artist DAN MORA and card art pulled straight from the Massive-Verse comics! Contains everything two players need to play—or pair it with the TEAM-UP EXPANSION for more characters and more ways to play! ART DAN MORA

THE MASSIVE-VERSE FCG: PLAYMAT

FULL COLOR $19.95 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

The official playmat for THE MASSIVE-VERSE FIGHTING CARD GAME! Features the explosive box art by superstar artist DAN MORA and marked zones for two players to easily track their deck, discard pile, ultimate, health, and energy! ART DAN MORA

THE MASSIVE-VERSE FCG: TEAM-UP EXPANSION

FULL COLOR $19.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

THE UNIVERSE EXPANDS! THE MASSIVE-VERSE FCG: TEAM-UP EXPANSION contains four unique characters from the world of the Massive-Verse—RADIANT RED, RADIANT PINK, RADIANT YELLOW, and SHIFT—alongside two brand-new TEAM DECKS that take the fight from 1v1 to 2v2! Contains everything four players need to play—or pair it with THE FIGHTING CARD GAME for more characters!

ART EDUARDO FERIGATO

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!