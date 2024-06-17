Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: marvel, pcs, venom

PCS Unveils New 1:10 Venom Marvel Gamerverse Classics Statue

PCS is back with a new addition to their Arcade Gamerverse Classics statues as the deadly symbiote Venom comes to life

Article Summary PCS launches new Venom statue from Marvel Gamerverse Classics line.

Iconic Venom from Marvel vs. Capcom series in two 8” tall versions.

Features Venom with his Death Bite attack in black and white or blue.

Collector's item priced at $200, pre-orders available for May 2025 release.

Venom has been unleashed with a brand new statue from PCS for their Marvel Gamerverse Classics line. This collection of statues takes Marvel Comics fans back to an iconic era of arcade games by bringing their character designs to life. Coming to life from the Marvel vs. Capcom series, Venom is ready to bring the pain with not one but two new statues. Player 1 and Player 2 versions of the deadly Spider-Man villain with nicely crafted 8" tall collectibles. Both versions of the Marvel villain show off the hulked out symbiote featuring his Death Bite attack. The standard release shows off his more iconic black and white designs, while Player 2 shows off his beloved lighter blue color scheme. From an imposing build to the elongated tongue and teeth, Venom is ready to take down anyone or anything that gets in his way. Pre-orders for the new Venom Marvel Gamerverse Classic statue are live on Sideshow and are priced at $200 with the May 2025 release.

Venom Marvel Gamerverse Classics 1:10 Statue

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio are proud to present the Venom 1:10 Statue, the latest installment in the Marvel Gamerverse Classics line. The Venom 1:10 Statue is fully sculpted in a dynamic fighting pose, his massive frame flexed and ready for action. When you're paired with a sentient alien symbiote you never have to go into a fight alone. Venom also includes a symbiotic proximity accessory as an extension to his super-powered suit making him a formidable foe to any would be crime-fighter who dares to get in his way."

"The Venom statue is depicted in his classic black and white look, with a disgusting green slime deco to add some pop to his gruesome grin! Add some symbiotic style to your collection and pre order the Marvel Gamerverse Classics – Venom 1:10 Statue by PCS today!"

