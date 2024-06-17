Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Obi Wan Kenobi, sideshow, star wars

Sideshow Unveils New Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Mythos Statue

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Sideshow Collectibles have unveiled their newest Star Wars Mythos statue

Article Summary Sideshow reveals new 21" Obi-Wan Kenobi Mythos Statue, capturing his legacy.

Figure features interchangeable heads of Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor.

Includes nods to past with lightsabers, Clone Wars armor, and more.

Available for pre-order at $725, with an expected release in April 2025.

Years ago, Sideshow Collectibles created their 1/6 scale Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Mythos action figure. This version of the legendary Jedi Master took him back to Tatooine as he explored the desert planet after the events of Revenge of the Sith. The figure was an impressive wonder as it blended Original and Prequel Trilogy elements to life. To make things better, their figure even inspired the costume design, as seen in the final episode of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Now, Sideshow is back with a brand new Premium Format Obi-Wan Kenobi Statue that comes in at 21" tall.

Similar to their 1/6 scale figure, this release blends new and old iterations of Obi-Wan Kenobi, starting with two head sculpts with one with a likeness of Alec Guinness and then with Ewan McGregor. Sideshow put a lot of detail into the details here with some fun Easter Eggs on his back with some iconic lightsabers, Tusken Raider gear, and other past Jedi elements like a training droid and Clone Wars armor. The legacy of Obi-Wan Kenobi is nicely crafted here and comes in at a whopping $725 with an April 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles, along with payment plans being offered. May the Force be with you.

Sideshow Collectibles – Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Mythos Statue

"Yes. I was once a Jedi knight…" Sideshow presents the Obi-Wan Kenobi Mythos Premium Format Figure. This officially licensed quarter scale Star Wars collectible showcases the strong and noble nature of a legendary Force wielder. Jedi, general, fugitive, mentor. Measuring 21" tall x 24" wide x 16" deep, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Mythos Premium Format Figure wanders the dry, treacherous terrain of Tatooine™, the planet which represents everything he gained and lost in his lifetime.

"On his back he carries artifacts of his victories and failures alike, including Clone Wars armor and the Lightsabers which belonged to his old Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his former Padawan Anakin Skywalker. Obi-Wan's brown boots sink into sand and bone as the past weighs him down. Only his own Lightsaber, bright as the clear blue sky, burns as a beacon of new hope in a galaxy far, far away"

