Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 In June 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of the special set Scarlet & Violet - 151 in June 2024.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Value Watch focuses on Scarlet & Violet - 151's card values.

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare leads at $102.16 in June 2024.

Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare sees a $9 increase in value.

Market trends suggest Charizard's top card may fall below $80 soon.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in June 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $102.16 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $50.93 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $43.56 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $37.44 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $33.04 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $29.86 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $28.26 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $27.66 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $22.35 Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 203/165: $19.87 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $19.39 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $19.08 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $18.89 Blastoise ex Full Art 184/165: $18.65 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $17.89

We have a drop with the chase card here: Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare lost $15 in value here. We often see drops like this in widely available special sets, but this card has held onto its value for quite a long time. I can see this eventually going under $80. Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare increased in value by $9. Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare and Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare also went up by a few dollars.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!