Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Nick Offerman & More Added

Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, and more are set to present during ABC's Conan O'Brien-hosted Oscars broadcast, with Nick Offerman announcing.

With the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) 97th Oscars set to hit ABC and Hulu on Sunday, March 2nd, we've got another wave of presenters to share with you. Joining Emmy-winning comedian, writer, producer, former late-night host, and all-around comedy icon Conan O'Brien – the ringmaster for the night's festivities – are Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Ben Stiller, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, and Joe Alwyn. In addition, Nick Offerman will serve as the announcer for the official ceremony.

Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, and Bowen Yang were previously announced as awards presenters. "America demanded it, and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars," O'Brien shared in a statement when the news first hit. With the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood as the event's home base and broadcast to more than 200 territories worldwide, this marks O'Brien's first time hosting the big awards gig – with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hosting the previous two seasons.

Behind the scenes, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced who will join their overall production team. Rob Paine returns as co-executive producer, and Taryn Hurd and Sarah Levine Hall return as producers. Supervising choreographer Mandy Moore and lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz are also rejoining the team. Producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney are joining the team for the first time. Writers for this year's show include O'Brien, Amberia Allen, José Arroyo, Josh Comers, Dan Cronin, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Berkley Johnson, Ian Karmel, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Matt O'Brien, Agathe Panaretos, and Mike Sweeney. Hamish Hamilton will direct the ceremony, with production designs from Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley and Michael Bearden serving as the musical director.

