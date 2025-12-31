Posted in: ABC, Movies, TV | Tagged: academy awards, conan o'brien, oscars

Oscars 2026 Promo: Conan O'Brien – Better Host Than Butter-Churner

With the 98th Oscars set for ABC on March 15th, Academy Awards host Conan O'Brien shares his New Year's resolutions with us in a new promo.

New Oscars promo reveals Conan's humorous New Year's resolutions ahead of awards night.

ABC retains broadcast rights through 2028 before the Oscars move exclusively to YouTube in 2029.

The YouTube deal brings global, free access to Oscars events, boosting reach and audience engagement.

Before YouTube takes over as the news home for the iconic awards ceremony in 2029 (more on that below), ABC has a few more years left when it comes to AMPAS's Academy Awards. With the 98th Oscars set for Sunday, March 15, 2026, we learned earlier this year that Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer, and comedian Conan O'Brien would be back as the ringmaster for the big night. "The only reason I'm hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech," O'Brien shared in March when his return was first announced. said O'Brien. Now, we're getting a look at O'Brien in action in the first promo for his upcoming hosting gig.

Here's a look at O'Brien sharing his New Year's resolutions with us (here's hoping the Oscars work out better):

Starting the year off with a bang! 💥 🤭 Conan O'Brien (@teamcoco) returns to host the Oscars LIVE Sunday, March 15 on ABC and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/8adtbyhnND — ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 31, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Although ABC maintains the rights through 2028, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is moving the Academy Awards to YouTube exclusively, beginning in 2029, in a new deal that will run through 2033. When the agreement kicks in, the Oscars broadcast, main red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes looks, Governors Ball activities, and more will be available live and for free globally (as well as YouTube TV subscribers in the U.S). Both YouTube and AMPAAS believe the deal will go a long way towards opening up the Oscars to a larger worldwide audience.

"We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming," shared Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor. "The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible, which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube's vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers, and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale."

"The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry," added Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube. "Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars' storied legacy." Nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

