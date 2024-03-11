Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: academy awards, donald trump, jimmy kimmel, opinion, oscars, trump

Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Ignored Request Not to Read Donald Trump Post

Jimmy Kimmel shared on Live with Kelly and Mark that he was asked not to read Donald Trump's post during the Oscars - but he did it anyway.

For us, Jimmy Kimmel's hosting job during ABC's 96th Annual Academy Awards broadcast was a mixed bag The opener-monologue had some way-too-safe jokes mixed in with some random topics – like bringing back up Robert Downey Jr.'s past drug problems. But during the show – either leading into a category's presenters on hosting between categories – Kimmel seemed much more on his game. In fact, Kimmel and John Cena teamed up dor what might have been one of the best moments of the night. Another moment that worked for came just before Kimmel announced Al Pacino was presenting the award for "Best Picture." With a minute or so to kill, Kimmel read what ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump had to say about Kimmel's hosting skills on his social media. After reading the message to the audience and jokingly asking them to guess which ex-POTUS wrote that post, Kimmel offered the best response possible: "Isn't it past your jail time?" (clearly alluding to Trump's continuing legal woes). Speaking with Live with Kelly and Mark's Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos earlier today, Kimmel revealed that not everyone was on board with him doing that.

With the show having some extra time to play with before revealing the biggest award of the night, Kimmel shared that reading Trump's post was something that he improvised – and something he was asked not to do. "They're like, 'You've got a little bit of time' and I was like, 'I'm reading the Trump tweet,' and they're like, 'No, no, don't read that.' [I was like] 'Yes I am,'" Kimmel shared with the duo, though not going into detail regarding who it was that attempted to deprive us of that special moment. Here's a look back at Kimmel reading Trump's attempts at forming coherent sentences to offer a coherent thought about last night's Oscars – along with Kimmel's spot-on (and possibly foreshadowing) response:

Rob Paine returns as co-executive producer, and Taryn Hurd returns as talent producer. Producers Sarah Levine Hall, Erin Irwin, and Jennifer Sharron, music director Rickey Minor, and lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz also rejoin the team. Writers for this year's show include Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Greg Martin, Jesse McLaren, McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel and Troy Walker. As previously announced, the show's production team also includes director Hamish Hamilton and production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley.

