Oscars Shocker: Academy Awards Moving Exclusively to YouTube in 2029

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced that the Oscars are moving to YouTube in 2029 as part of a new deal.

Although ABC maintains the rights through 2028, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is moving the Academy Awards to YouTube exclusively, beginning in 2029, in a newly announced deal that will run through 2033. When the agreement kicks in, the Oscars broadcast, main red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes looks, Governors Ball activities, and more will be available live and for free globally (as well as YouTube TV subscribers in the U.S). Both YouTube and AMPAAS believe the deal will go a long way towards opening up the Oscars to a larger worldwide audience.

"We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming," shared Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor. "The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible, which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube's vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers, and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale."

"The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry," added Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube. "Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars' storied legacy." Nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

