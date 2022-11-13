Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Updates, Jeopardy! Answers & Lots More

HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death has set sail for the story ahead in season two as cast members share updates online and as fans, like myself, visit theories on the fate of certain characters. I often find myself flipping through a variety of social media apps on my phone daily and don't expect many updates from my favorite shows. But when certain cast members like Samba Schutte, who plays Roach, post about table reads and makeup, I find myself excited for any glimpse of what theories fans produce. Our Flag Means Death definitely has an online presence thanks to some of the cast but following it all can be chaos. Let me help as we look at the socials and address some fan rumors for season two before it premieres in 2023.

Season one was (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now they have to survive it.

Con O'Neill, who plays Izzy, continues to send me into a bi-panic with his Instagram posts, but he also gives some great insight for the filming of Our Flag Means Death season two. O'Neill and Vico Ortiz, who plays Jim, gave fans more than enough material to freak out over when posting on Instagram while walking through the lot of wherever they filmed on October 15th. The caption on the post, "We're coming for you all," along with O'Neill wearing a shirt that largely displays "Daddy," was enough to send me over the cliff. The sun and surroundings of New Zealand have been a thread throughout the cast's social posts.

It's been a super busy month down here in New Zealand, so it was so nice to get out of the city and start to see some of the extraordinary beaches and scenery here. #murawaibeach pic.twitter.com/cT5u3jEg8O — Kristian Nairn (@KristianNairn) October 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Schutte and others like O'Neill have been signaling the final stretch of filming for season two of Our Flag Means Death; meanwhile, Darby found out his character was an answer to a Jeopardy question. Schutte has shown the unique parts required to create the look for Roach and handmade flags made by the AD team that shows a lot of love between cast and crew for this series. With the amount of excitement going around, it's hard not to feel like the second season may be better than the first. Often keeping an eye on Instagram stories from cast and crew can be a quick yet fantastic look behind the scenes. O'Neill working out for the new season and sunburn makeup effects may just indicate some tiny island rescues and plots of revenge that extend till the end of season two. Our Flag Means Death is a lucky show to have such a dedicated community of fans and series creators to keep the hype going, as it feels like forever until the story continues in 2023. If the creators and HBO Max are smart, they'll put the premiere date on or near pride month for us gays.