Our The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular Viewing Guide

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT with host Derek Hough, here's our viewing guide to ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular.

Features fresh holiday performances from stars like Aloe Blacc, Gwen Stefani, and Good Charlotte.

Event spans Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and Aulani Resort in Hawaiʻi for magical settings.

Our viewing guide includes exclusive behind-the-scenes previews, artist setlists, and festive Disney moments.

ABC and Disney are bringing some big-time holiday vibes to our screens tonight from 8-10 pm ET/PT (the next day on Hulu and Disney+) with The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, returning for its tenth season. Hosted by Derek Hough and narrated by Ginnifer Goodwin (voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2), the holiday tradition features new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi. To help set the mood, we have a viewing guide to pass along that offers a rundown of who's set to appear, previews of the performances, behind-the-scenes looks, and much more.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular Preview

"The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular": The 10th annual seasonal celebration will feature new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi. Here's a rundown of who's set to perform and their song selections. Following that, we have an image gallery from the festivities, a behind-the-scenes image gallery from filming, and more:

Performances include: Derek Hough – "We Need a Little Christmas" and "December"

Aloe Blacc — "This Christmas"

Good Charlotte — "Fairytale of New York"

Coco Jones — "Silent Night"

Lady A – "Wonderful Christmastime"

Mariah the Scientist — "Santa Baby"

Bebe Rexha — "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

Nicole Scherzinger — "O Holy Night"

Gwen Stefani — "Shake The Snow Globe"

Iam Tongi — "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride"

Trisha Yearwood — "My Favorite Things"

ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Hopkins Conner, who brought on production company EverWonder Studio and executive producers Michael Antinoro, Tiffany Faigus, and Ashley Edens.

