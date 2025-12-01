Our The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular Viewing Guide

Disney's Holiday Spectacular airs on ABC tonight at 8 pm ET/PT, hosted by Derek Hough and narrated by Ginnifer Goodwin.
Features fresh holiday performances from stars like Aloe Blacc, Gwen Stefani, and Good Charlotte.
Event spans Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and Aulani Resort in Hawaiʻi for magical settings.
Our viewing guide includes exclusive behind-the-scenes previews, artist setlists, and festive Disney moments.
ABC and Disney are bringing some big-time holiday vibes to our screens tonight from 8-10 pm ET/PT (the next day on Hulu and Disney+) with The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, returning for its tenth season. Hosted by Derek Hough and narrated by Ginnifer Goodwin (voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2), the holiday tradition features new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi. To help set the mood, we have a viewing guide to pass along that offers a rundown of who's set to appear, previews of the performances, behind-the-scenes looks, and much more.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular Preview
"The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular": The 10th annual seasonal celebration will feature new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi. Here's a rundown of who's set to perform and their song selections. Following that, we have an image gallery from the festivities, a behind-the-scenes image gallery from filming, and more:
Performances include: Derek Hough – "We Need a Little Christmas" and "December"
Aloe Blacc — "This Christmas"
Good Charlotte — "Fairytale of New York"
Coco Jones — "Silent Night"
Lady A – "Wonderful Christmastime"
Mariah the Scientist — "Santa Baby"
Bebe Rexha — "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"
Nicole Scherzinger — "O Holy Night"
Gwen Stefani — "Shake The Snow Globe"
Iam Tongi — "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride"
Trisha Yearwood — "My Favorite Things"
Mark Ashman)
DEREK HOUGH
Abigail Nilsson)
LADY A
Kenslie McGuire)
LADY A
Disney)
GINNIFER GOODWIN
Omark Reyes)
LADY A
Mark Ashman)
GOOFY, DAISY DUCK, DONALD DUCK, DEREK HOUGH, MICKEY MOUSE, MINNIE MOUSE, PLUTO
Abigail Nilsson)
JOEL MADDEN, BENJI MADDEN, PAUL THOMAS
Omark Reyes)
BENJI MADDEN
Omark Reyes)
COCO JONES
Abigail Nilsson)
JOEL MADDEN, BENJI MADDEN, PAUL THOMAS
Omark Reyes)
COCO JONES
Omark Reyes)
COCO JONES
Kenslie McGuire)
GOOD CHARLOTTE
Abigail Nilsson)
GOOD CHARLOTTE
Omark Reyes)
NICOLE SCHERZINGER
Omark Reyes)
COCO JONES
Omark Reyes)
COCO JONES
Omark Reyes)
NICOLE SCHERZINGER
Kenslie McGuire)
JOEL MADDEN, BENJI MADDEN, PAUL THOMAS
Kenslie McGuire)
GOOD CHARLOTTE
Kenslie McGuire)
ALOE BLACC
Omark Reyes)
ALOE BLACC
Abigail Nilsson)
DEREK HOUGH
Kenslie McGuire)
COCO JONES
Omark Reyes)
NICOLE SCHERZINGER
Kenslie McGuire)
JOEL MADDEN, BENJI MADDEN
Omark Reyes)
GWEN STEFANI
Omark Reyes)
NICOLE SCHERZINGER
Omark Reyes)
GOOD CHARLOTTE
Omark Reyes)
GWEN STEFANI
(Omark Reyes)
BENJI MADDEN, JOEL MADDEN
(Omark Reyes)
COCO JONES
(Omark Reyes)
NICOLE SCHERZINGER
(Omark Reyes)
BUZZ LIGHTYEAR, ALOE BLACC, WOODY
(Omark Reyes)
R2-D2, JOEL MADDEN, BENJI MADDEN, DIN DJARIN, DIN GROGU
(Omark Reyes)
R2-D2, JOEL MADDEN, BENJI MADDEN, DIN DJARIN, DIN GROGU
(Omark Reyes)
ALOE BLACC
(Abigail Nilsson)
DEREK HOUGH
(Omark Reyes)
BUZZ LIGHTYEAR, ALOE BLACC, WOODY
(Omark Reyes)
ALOE BLACC
(Omark Reyes)
BUZZ LIGHTYEAR, ALOE BLACC, WOODY
(Omark Reyes)
GWEN STEFANI
(Omark Reyes)
NICOLE SCHERZINGER
(Abigail Nilsson)
DEREK HOUGH
(Abigail Nilsson)
DEREK HOUGH
(Omark Reyes)
BENJI MADDEN, JOEL MADDEN
(Omark Reyes)
ELSA, GWEN STEFANI, OLAF
(Omark Reyes)
COCO JONES
(Omark Reyes)
ALOE BLACC
(Omark Reyes)
CHIP, NICOLE SCHERZINGER, DALE
(Omark Reyes)
CHIP, NICOLE SCHERZINGER, DALE
(Omark Reyes)
CHIP, DALE, NICOLE SCHERZINGER
(Kenslie McGuire)
TRISHA YEARWOOD
(Kenslie McGuire)
DONALD DUCK, TRISHA YEARWOOD, DAISY DUCK
(Kenslie McGuire)
TRISHA YEARWOOD
(Kenslie McGuire)
DONALD DUCK, TRISHA YEARWOOD, DAISY DUCK
(Kenslie McGuire)
DEREK HOUGH
(Mark Ashman)
DEREK HOUGH
(Kenslie McGuire)
DEREK HOUGH
(Omark Reyes)
IAM TONGI
(Kenslie McGuire)
DEREK HOUGH
(Kenslie McGuire)
LADY A
(Omark Reyes)
IAM TONGI
(Omark Reyes)
IAM TONGI
(Omark Reyes)
IAM TONGI
(Kenslie McGuire)
GOOFY, LADY A
(Omark Reyes)
IAM TONGI
(Omark Reyes)
IAM TONGI
ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Hopkins Conner, who brought on production company EverWonder Studio and executive producers Michael Antinoro, Tiffany Faigus, and Ashley Edens.