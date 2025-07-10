Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander, Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Official Trailer, New Key Art Released

Premiering August 8th, here's the trailer for STARZ and Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts' spinoff prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Article Summary Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres August 8th on STARZ, with new episodes every Friday.

The official trailer reveals two epic romances spanning WWI battlefields and 18th-century Scottish Highlands.

Meet new characters whose fated love stories defy time, family, and war in this highly anticipated prequel.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts continues the Outlander saga, inspired by Diana Gabaldon's best-selling books.

With production on the second season already underway and the first season set to hit next month, there's a whole lot for "Outlander" fans to be excited about. Earlier today, STARZ added to that excitement with the release of the official trailer and new key art posters for STARZ's Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Focusing on two new couples who fight against all odds to be together as their love stories unfold across time, the highly anticipated prequel series runs from the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland – with two fated love stories looking to defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, while intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways.

In the trailer above, viewers will preview the romance between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). In addition, the cast of characters for the spinoff prequel include Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Rory Alexander) and Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham), Ellen's siblings, Colum MacKenzie (Séamus McLean Ross), Dougal MacKenzie (Sam Retford), and Jocasta Cameron (Sadhbh Malin), as well as legal advisor, Ned Gowan (Conor MacNeill) and Brian's father, Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat (Tony Curran). Here's a pair of key art posters that were also released, with the series set to premiere on Friday, August 8th (on the STARZ app, and on all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms), with new episodes on Fridays.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on both Outlander and the "Blood of My Blood" series, with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg serving as executive producers on both as well. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is produced by Tall Ship Productions, No Fooling Productions Inc., Story Mining & Supply Company, and Sony Pictures Television and will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada. The "Outlander" television universe is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.

