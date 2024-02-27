Posted in: Outlander, Starz, TV | Tagged: Diana Gabaldon, Outlander, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood: STARZ Unveils More Prequel Series Cast

STARZ unveiled more of the main cast of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the upcoming prequel series to the hit Diana Gabaldon series.

STARZ announced the cast for the main roles in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and fans of the Outlander universe will be very familiar with the characters who played key parts in the early seasons of the flagship series. Joining Clan Fraser in the Outlander prequel as a young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser is Rory Alexander, a role originally played by Duncan LaCroix. Sam Retford takes on the role of the headstrong Dougal MacKenzie (when is a Scottish character NOT headstrong?), Séamus McLean Ross as his shrewd older brother Colum MacKenzie, and serving as their faithful advisor and voice of reason is Conor MacNeill (because there always has to be one in a Scottish clan story) as a young Ned Gowan.

These roles were originally played by Graham McTavish, Gary Lewis, and Bill Paterson, respectively, but these will be their younger versions. The newest cast members join previously confirmed cast members Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp, Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston, Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser, Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie, and Tony Curran as Lord Lovat. Of course, Tony Curran has to play a Lord. The historical romance tropes are strong in this spinoff!

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a prequel series about the lives and relationships of Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Slater) and Brian Fraser (Roy), and Claire's parents, Julia Moriston (Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Irvine). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie's parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire's parents in WWI England. As previously announced, production on the 10-episode season is underway in Scotland. Looks like fans of the bestselling bodice ripper books by Diana Gabaldon and the TV adaptation just can't get enough of these angst-ridden Scots.

"We are thrilled to expand our season one cast with some well-known characters from the Outlander universe. We're so excited to welcome Rory, Sam, Séamus, and Conor to the MacKenzie and Fraser clans and to explore the young journeys of these fan-favorite characters," says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer of Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Outlander celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer and will be airing the back eight episodes of its seventh season later this year before the 10-episode eighth season, which will begin production shortly in Scotland. Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books hitting the New York Times best-seller list. The Outlander television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, blending genres of history, science fiction, romance, and adventure in one tight bodice, all set to be ripped to the swoons of its fans.

Outlander is streaming on Starz.

