Outlander EP Maril Davis, Author Diana Gabaldon Answer Fan Questions

Viewers of STARZ's Outlander know all-too-well just how rough of a time an extended "Droughtlander" spell can be- and so does Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. That's why they're running a special four-part "End of Summer" series made up of weekly thematic episodes that include all-new conversations with talent and figures key to the ever-expanding Outlander universe. Viewers are also treated to a sneak preview of an original scripted "Outlander Untold" scene that includes a number of fan-favorite characters (included with the season 5 Blu-ray, DVD, digital, and limited Collector's Edition on September 15).

The series also serves a good cause, supporting international humanitarian aid organization Doctors Without Borders. Viewers have the opportunity to use Facebook and YouTube's "donate" options to contribute to the non-profit's medical humanitarian work. In fact, you can check out the first two episodes below: "Outlander Book Club" and "A Taste of Outlander" (followed by a preview for the two remaining episodes):

"Book Club": Outlander author Diana Gabaldon and Executive Producer Maril Davis look back at the process of adapting Gabaldon's work for the screen and answer die-hard fan questions. Diana also teases her upcoming ninth book, an excerpt of which will be included in the Outlander Season 5 Collector's Edition.

"A Taste of Outlander": Theresa Carle-Sanders, author of the Outlander Kitchen cookbook series, is joined by cast members Lauren Lyle (Marsali) and John Bell (Young Ian) to make a historically-inspired dish of fish and chips, a recipe from her latest book Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again.

Don't forget that there are two more episodes still to come in the series:

"The Music of Outlander" (September 6): Series composer Bear McCreary and singer Raya Yarbrough discuss their favorite musical moments from the past five seasons. They're joined by Maria Doyle Kennedy (Aunt Jocasta), who performs an at-home rendition of "Flowers of the Forest," as well as the twelve original singers of the season five theme for a breathtaking a cappella version of "The Skye Boat Song."

"Catch Up with Caitriona and Sam" (September 13): Claire and Jamie themselves, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, reunite to catch up on life, discuss favorite moments from the past five seasons and answer fan questions from around the world.