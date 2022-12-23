Outlander Official Season 7 Teaser, Poster Confirm Summer 2023 Return

If you're a fan of STARZ's hit series adaptation of author Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling novels, then you know that the holiday time tends to be a special one when it comes to Outlander. Well, this year isn't any different because we not only have a new key art poster to pass along for the seventh season, but we also have an official teaser for the Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser) & Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)-starrer. And based on the poster below and what you're about to see, it looks like all of the "timey-wimey" stuff (we love you, Doctor Who) might just be coming to a head.

With the hit series set to return to screens during Summer 2023, here's a look at an official teaser for the seventh season of STARZ's Outlander (followed by what else we know about the upcoming season):

Balfe, Heughan, Sophie Skelton (Brianna MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), David Berry (Lord John Grey), John Bell (Young Ian), Caitlin O'Ryan (Lizzie Beardsley), and Paul Gorman (The Beardsley twins, Josiah and Keziah") are being joined by a number of familiar and new faces. Loyal fans will recognize Graham McTavish (House of the Dragon, The Hobbit) reprising his role as Dougal MacKenzie, Jamie's uncle whom he killed just before the battle of Culloden; Nell Hudson (Victoria) as Laoghaire Fraser, Jamie's ex-wife and Marsali's mother; Steven Cree (A Discovery of Witches Outlaw King) as Old Ian Murray, Young Ian's father & Jamie's brother-in-law; Andrew Whipp (Shetland) as Brian Fraser, Jamie's father; Layla Burns (She Will) as Joan MacKimmie, Marsali's sister and Jamie's stepdaughter; and Lotte Verbeek (The Fault in Our Stars) as Geillis Duncan, Claire's former friend-turned-enemy and a fellow time traveler from the 1960s.

The seventh season cast also includes Gloria Obianyo (Dune) as Mercy Woodcock, a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America; Rod Hallett (The Last Kingdom) as Benedict Arnold, the notorious Revolutionary soldier turned traitor; Chris Fulton (Bridgerton) as Rob Cameron, a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna; Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings) as Buck MacKenzie, the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan, and Roger's ancestor, a role previously played by McTavish in season five, and Kristin Atherton (Shakespeare & Hathaway) as Jenny Murray, Jamie's sister & Young Ian's mother (a role originated by Laura Donnelly in Seasons 1-3). In addition, the upcoming season's cast also includes Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Roberts, Balfe & Heughan executive produce. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company in association with Sony Pictures Television.