Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander

Outlander Season 8 Key Art: The Final Journey Begins March 2026

With the final run set to begin March 6, 2026, here's a new look at STARZ's Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan-starring Outlander Season 8.

Article Summary Outlander Season 8 premieres March 6, 2026, marking the beginning of the epic series' final journey.

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan return as Claire and Jamie Fraser for the show's last season on STARZ.

The teaser retraces seven seasons and drops major hints about upcoming storylines and challenges.

Season 8 sees Fraser’s Ridge in turmoil, with secrets and new arrivals threatening the family's unity.

Back in September, STARZ released an official teaser for the eighth and final season of Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts' Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)-starring Outlander that retraced the seven-season journey before dropping some interesting clues about what's still to come. Now, we're getting a look at the official key art for Season 8, announcing that the series will return on Friday, March 6th, 2026 (with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming & on-demand platforms). In addition to Balfe and Heughan, the series stars Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

As Season Eight begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser's Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they've left the war for America's freedom behind, their fight for Fraser's Ridge has only just begun.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan executive produce the STARZ series. Produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company (in association with Sony Pictures Television), Outlander is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide (with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!