OVERLORD 10th Anniversary Celebration Coming to Theatres This Month

Last Night to Login: OVERLORD 10th Anniversary Celebration is a theatrical presentation of the hit anime's first seven episodes.

Special event is part of Crunchyroll’s Anime Nights, screening across 225 theaters nationwide on November 17.

Fans can experience Overlord’s English dub debut on the big screen for this exclusive one-night event.

All seasons of Overlord are available for streaming anytime on Crunchyroll for series fans new and old.

The first seven episodes of fan-favorite anime series Overlord comes to theatres for one night only on November 17 as a part of Crunchyroll's monthly Anime Nights program, which was designed to honor the past, elevate the present, and celebrate the future of anime, all unleashed with an optimal viewing experience on the big screen every third Monday of the month. The program will span 225 theaters across participating chains throughout the U.S., including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and Landmark Cinemas. Tickets are available now.

Tickets are now on sale for a special theatrical experience, Last Night to Login: OVERLORD 10th Anniversary Celebration, which comes to select theatres for one day only on Monday, November 17 at 7 PM (local time) in the U.S. as a part of Crunchyroll's monthly Anime Nights theatrical program. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the popular anime series OVERLORD, the first seven English dub episodes of the series will be shown in theatres for the first time ever.

The series follows Momonga, a regular salaryman who finds himself trapped in his favorite MMORPG video game and decides to utilize his high-level and devastating powers to try to take over the world. Momonga used to lead a guild in an MMORPG video game. After twelve years of playing the game, the servers are finally shutting down. Momonga logs in for the last time, seeing the game to its end. However, after the clock strikes midnight, nothing changes…and Momonga finds himself playing the game indefinitely and is transported into its world. Throughout his adventures, he ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release Last Night to Login: OVERLORD 10th Anniversary Celebration in select U.S. theatres as a part of its monthly Anime Nights program, which brings anime to select theaters nationwide every third Monday of each month.

All seasons of OVERLORD are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

