P-Valley Creator Katori Hall Teases Season 2, New Cast & More (Video)

STARZ's P-Valley is gearing up for its second season with two new cast members and playwright/showrunner Katori Hall giving a set visit in a new video. Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) and Gail Bean (Paradise Lost will join returning cast members Nicco Annan as the nonbinary owner of the Pynk Club, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Tyler Lepley and Skyler Joy.

P-Valley is based on Hall's stage play "Pussy Valley,", which follows the people who work in a strip club in the Mississippi Delt. P-Valley Season 2 returns to the Mississippi Delta, "an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find." The show is a breakthrough in its representation of LGBTQ characters, its matter-of-fact depiction of sex work, the hypocrisy of religious zealots, and the conflict between community and commerce as the Pynk Club fights to survive the threat of gentrification. It is one of the most feminist shows on TV.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: P-Valley Season Two Set Tour | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soBnR6uez-8)

"This Southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a "little strip club that could" and the big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop." We really hope Hall or someone who's really into the vibe of the show wrote that description.

Salazar is a new series regular, playing Whisper, an enigmatic free spirit with a spooky streak who speaks in riddles and eerie truths. She's blessed with a direct line to the universe and sight beyond the earthly realm. The air to Roulette's fire, Whisper becomes a full-blown tornado when she hits the pole. Bean will recur as Roulette, a feisty wild child who truly lives up to her name—she's taking major risks and breaking all of Uncle Clifford's rules. Like fire, she's dangerous, unpredictable, and uncontrollable—but dazzling to watch. On and off the pole, she's turning The Pynk upside down.

During the show's TCA slot where the new cast members were announced, Hall took attendees on a virtual set tour and teased the upcoming season. Season 2 will take place five months after the Season 1 finale and will take on The Pynk's struggle to thrive amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She also teased even more hits on the series, including new music from J. Alphonse Nicholson's Lil Murda. The set visit also featured appearances from the series' stars. This is how set visits should be done: have the showrunner tell you all about what the show's about and what's coming up.

P-Valley Season 1 is now streaming on Starz.