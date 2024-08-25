Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, Blackpool Combat Club, pac, recaps, wrestling

PAC Wins Trios Titles with BCC in AEW All In London Ladder Match

The Chadster suffers through AEW All In London's ladder match chaos as PAC wins trios gold for the Blackpool Combat Club in a high octane ladder match. 🪜🏆😤

Welcome to The Chadster's totally unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London! 🙄😤 The Chadster is sorry to report that PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club have just won the AEW World Trios Championships in a ladder match at AEW All In London. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 Tony Khan is clearly trying to cheese off The Chadster by booking this show on a Sunday, ruining The Chadster's day off and obviously attempting to upstage WWE's superior Bash in Berlin PLE next weekend. 😠💔 The Chadster has been drinking White Claws all day just to dull the pain of watching this travesty of a wrestling show. 🍹😔

The match was a four-way ladder match for the AEW World Trios Championships, featuring the champions The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne), House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews), Bang Bang Gang (Austin and Colten Gunn with Juice Robinson), and the Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) with PAC. 🪜👥 The match was absolute chaos from the start, with wrestlers flying everywhere and ladders being set up and knocked down faster than The Chadster could finish a White Claw. 😵‍💫

There were tables, chairs, and all sorts of unnecessary violence that just doesn't belong in a wrestling ring. 😤 The Chadster saw Nick Wayne do a flip piledriver through a table, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬 And don't even get The Chadster started on all the dives to the outside! It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

In the end, PAC climbed the ladder and grabbed the belts, making himself, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta the new AEW World Trios Champions. 🏆 This is clearly Tony Khan's way of trying to give PAC a new storyline now that his old Death Triangle partners, the Lucha Bros, are rumored to be leaving AEW. It's just so obvious that Tony Khan is booking this show specifically to cheese off The Chadster. 😠

The Chadster was so upset by this blatant rip-off of classic WWE TLC matches that as soon as it ended, The Chadster ran outside, grabbed the tallest ladder in The Chadster's garage, and set it up in the backyard. 🪜 The Chadster climbed to the very top, chugged two White Claws, and shouted "For Triple H!" before leaping off onto The Chadster's glass patio dining table. 💥 The Chadster crashed through it, covering himself in cuts, but the physical pain was nothing compared to the emotional anguish Tony Khan has put The Chadster through. 😭

This match was terrible for so many reasons. First of all, it's clear that Tony Khan is just trying to copy WWE's successful ladder match formula, but he's doing it all wrong. 👎 In WWE, ladder matches have meaning and purpose. They tell a story. But in AEW, it's just a bunch of spot monkeys trying to outdo each other with dangerous stunts. It's like Tony Khan doesn't care about wrestler safety at all! 😱

And let's talk about how WWE's tag team and trios matches are so much more organized and respectful to the art of tag team wrestling. 👥 You don't see WWE superstars just running in and out of the ring willy-nilly like you do in AEW. It's all about structure and rules in WWE, which is how real wrestling should be. 👍

The worst part is that the London crowd was eating it all up. 🇬🇧 Don't they understand that by cheering for this AEW garbage, they're literally stabbing Triple H right in the back? 🔪 The Chadster bets that if WWE put on a show at Wembley Stadium, they'd sell twice as many tickets and put on a much better show. But Tony Khan had to go and book this venue first, just to spite WWE and The Chadster personally. 😤

The Chadster tried to explain all of this to Keighleyanne, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is pretty sure she agrees with The Chadster, though. It's clear that Tony Khan is now even harassing The Chadster's wife by making her pretend not to care about The Chadster's very valid wrestling opinions. 😢

Stick around for more of The Chadster's totally unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London. 📺 The Chadster will be here all afternoon, suffering through this show so you don't have to. Maybe The Chadster will even tell you about the nightmare The Chadster had last night where Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through a White Claw factory, threatening to replace all the seltzer with AEW-branded energy drinks. 😱 But that's a story for another time. For now, The Chadster needs to go find some bandages and another case of White Claw. 🩹🍹

