Pacific Rim: The Black – Netflix Anime Releases Jaeger, Kaiju Posters

With a little less than a month to go until the newest entry to the "Pacific Rim" universe premieres, Netflix has released a set of key art posters for Pacific Rim: The Black– part of a massive wave of new anime projects coming to the streaming service between 2021 and 2022. Set to hit the streaming service on March 4, viewers have been given a chance to learn some of the backstories of our teen leads Taylor and Hayley, who grew up in a world without Jaegers. Now, Kaiju have overrun Australia- with the world not far behind. But with the aid of a battered old Jaeger, the duo might just find a way to save their homeland- and the world. Now, here's a look at their last, best hope- and three Kaiju ready to rule the land, seas, and air.

Here's your look at Netflix's new anime Pacific Rim: The Black, premiering on the streaming service on March 4:

"Pacific Rim: The Black" – There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.

"In just four short years since launching our creative team in Tokyo, Netflix has expanded the reach and overall audience of anime – a category conventionally seen as niche. Given the success of shows such as 'Seven Deadly Sins' and 'Baki,' we are excited now more than ever to challenge ourselves to expand our aspirational anime programming for fans around the world," said Taiki Sakurai, Chief Producer, Anime, Netflix. "To do so, we will continue to invest in new talent, and promote diversity from within. We're excited to announce welcoming Anand Varna, our second Gobelins Fellowship student to our Creative team through our successful multi-year program with the French institution."