Panic: Amazon Prime Releases Official Trailer for Lauren Oliver Adapt

Amazon's Panic is a new series coming to Prime Video later this month, based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Oliver. The ten episodes will focus on the current graduating students in a Texas town, where every summer the seniors compete in challenges to earn money to get out of the town, escape, and get to a better life. This year's pot is the highest it has ever been, and that leads to new…well…panic.

With the series set to hit on May 28, here's a look at the official trailer for the showdown below.

PANIC is a new Amazon Prime Video one-hour drama series, written and created by Lauren Oliver (based on her bestselling novel). It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.

Oliver is also the writer and an executive producer on the series, and I have to say, the concept is really grabbing me. Everyone has that small town around them that people just can't seem to escape, and adding this weird mix of The Purge and The Hunger Games to that concept is interesting, to say the least. Trailers are one thing, execution is another, however. We shall see when all ten episodes of Panic debut on Amazon Prime Video starting on May 28th.