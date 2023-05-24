Paramount+ With Showtime Hits U.S. in June: Price Hike, App & More Paramount+ With Showtime hits the U.S. next month with a price increase, the Showtime standalone app shutting down by the end of 2023 & more.

Given the abundance of labor cuts and oversaturation of streaming, it was inevitable that we would see some casualties come in this war, not to mention the ongoing WGA strike between industry writers affecting productions across Hollywood with no end in sight. Paramount's premium cable network Showtime will remain available on TV, but their standalone streaming app won't, as it will be dropped by the end of 2023. It seems Paramount Global is content making the network's library on streaming available as an exclusive bundled option for their existing master hub in Paramount+. The rebranded Paramount+ With Showtime service will cost $11.99 per month, up from $9.99 a month (which still puts it at less than the standard ad-free packages coming from Warner Bros Discovery's Max and Netflix), and launch in the U.S. on June 27th. The Paramount+ Essential Plan (without the Showtime option) will increase from $4.99 to $5.99 per month.

Paramount+ Streaming Plan with Showtime

"This summer, Paramount+ will officially become the streaming home for Showtime, further advancing our lead in being the total household service," said Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Paramount Streaming, in a statement. "By integrating the Showtime premium and critically acclaimed portfolio with the service's already broad and popular slate, all at a competitive price, we will solidify Paramount+ as a cornerstone in streaming." The integration between Paramount+ and Showtime as a dedicated bundle allows viewers to access shows like Yellowjackets, Dexter, Your Honor, Billions, George & Tammy, and The Chi.

Paramount+ is not the only streamer making major moves when it comes to their business. Netflix is cracking down on password sharing among accounts offering a $7.99 monthly add-on to allow additional users outside the primary household. WBD opened their rebranding of HBO Max to Max and expanded their library to include Discovery-owned content like TLC, HGTV, and Food Network, which more than doubles the existing offerings under the old banner. Disney plans to integrate Hulu into its Disney+ paradigm by the end of 2023 with offerings of $10.99 monthly without ads and the $7.99 package with ads.

