Willow, Y: The Last Man & More Being Pulled from Disney+, Hulu: Report Willow, Y: The Last Man, Big Shot, The Mysterious Benedict Society, and more are reportedly set to be pulled from Disney+ & Hulu on May 26th.

We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation," explained CFO Christine McCarthy on The Walt Disney Company's post-earnings call last week. "As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion. The charge, which will not be recorded in our segment results, will primarily be recognized in the third quarter as we complete our review and remove the content." If that sounds familiar to what Warner Bros. Discovery did when CEO David Zaslav & his team did when they first took over, that's because it is – and it's bad news for dozens upon dozens of creators. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that dozens of series & specials will be pulled from Disney+ & Hulu on May 26th. The titles include Disney+'s Willow, Big Shot, Turner & Hooch, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Just Beyond, and The World According To Jeff Goldblum. On the Hulu side, Y: The Last Man, Dollface, The Hot Zone, Maggie, Pistol, and Little Demon are also set to be pulled. In addition, Disney also confirmed that it would be looking to reduce its spending with regards to streaming content and look at how new content is scheduled to allow shows more time to "breathe."

Here is a list of some of the titles that are being removed from the streaming services by the end of the month:

The Mysterious Benedict Society [Disney+]

Big Shot [Disney+]

Turner & Hooch [Disney+]

Willow [Disney+]

The Making Of Willow [Disney+]

Just Beyond [Disney+]

The World According To Jeff Goldblum [Disney+]

Pistol [Hulu]

Dollface [Hulu]

The Quest [Hulu]

The Hot Zone [Hulu]

Y: The Last Man [Hulu]

Maggie [Hulu]

Little Demon [Hulu]

The Premise [Hulu]

Love In The Time Of Corona [Hulu]

Everything's Trash [Hulu]

Best In Snow [Hulu]

Best In Dough [Hulu]

The One And Only Ivan [Disney+]

Timmy Failure [Disney+]

Be Our Chef [Disney+]

Magic Camp [Disney+]

Howard [Disney+]

Earth To Ned [Disney+]

Foodtastic [Disney+]

Stuntman [Disney+]

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings [Disney+]

Wolfgang [Disney+]