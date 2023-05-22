Yellowjackets Editor Jeff Israel Teases S02 Finale, Talks Influences Showtime's Yellowjackets Editor Jeff Israel spoke with us about his work on the upcoming season 2 finale, music's influence, and more.

Showtime's Yellowjackets wouldn't be complete without some talented editors, and Jeff Israel is one behind some of season two's most intense episodes. Israel's past work in editing includes shows like The Act, Them, Cruel Summer, and Tell Me Lies. His editing helped wrap up season one and presented audiences with a gut-wrenching death. In this current season, his editing on "Edible Complex" was a huge point of conversation among fans. As we approach the finale of season two, "Storytelling," which he also edited, Israel opens up about the challenges and rewards in a series like Yellowjackets and

You've had experience editing tense and drama-filled shows, such as "Them" and "The Act;" what makes "Yellowjackets" stand out from those experiences?

"Yellowjackets" always make sure to weave in the lighter moments, the comic relief, to contrast the bleaker moments – and this season gets pretty bleak; we had not only cannibalism but a stillbirth to navigate. In Episode 6, as the episode weaves its way through teen Shauna's pregnancy, we suddenly cut to Jeff Sadecki jamming out to NWA in the car. It's a laughable moment that deflates the tension in the room.

Do you have a favorite episode in the series you've edited? If so, which one and why is that one in particular?

Season 2 Episode 2, "Edible Complex," would be my favorite. I edited the Season 1 finale, which had Jackie's death, so the feast at the end of 202 felt like the culmination of Jackie's story. Plus, we got the payoff of cannibalism which has been teased since the pilot.

What's important to you when going back and forth between scenes in the wilderness and the present day?

I think it's important to keep the right balance and to follow the characters in their arcs. So much of that is in the script and directing, but sometimes we do need to reorder the scenes, and that's usually the guide outside of pacing – are we tracking each character emotionally?

Music has a significant role in "Yellowjackets," how much does it inform or guide your editing process?

We are so fortunate to have an amazing music department. Our composers, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, are immensely talented and know how to support all of the tonal shifts. Choosing songs is a collaborative effort overseen by our incredible music supervisor Nora Felder. Finding the right track can really unlock a scene, like Radiohead's "Climbing Up The Walls" at the end of 202, which fits the feast perfectly. As the song progresses, the scene builds to the eating frenzy and ends with the vocals reaching an almost screaming pitch as Coach Ben slams the door, refusing to join in.

When you edit, where does the line often blur between horror and drama in "Yellowjackets"?

One of my favorite things about the show is how seamlessly it crosses genres. We're never really going after the "jump" scare, even though there are some sudden graphic moments, but it's more the slow-burn tension building. We plant seeds and let them grow disturbing fruit; that's the horror in "Yellowjackets." Giving the characters space to become their worst selves lets the audience wonder if they, too, could be capable of monstrosity. Also, a lot of our horror is based on the reality of the situation. When Tai helps Shauna attempt an abortion in season 1, that may be a dramatic moment, but it's also a kind of horror, knowing what the stakes could be. Another example is Shauna being the first one to eat Jackie. It's horrible, but isn't it also the most extreme version of teen girl friendships? She loves Jackie so much, she wants to be her. So, Shauna, the obvious next step in this extreme situation is to consume her. For us, horror is the next step past "drama" for the characters.

What's different for you in editing this season compared to season one?

The stakes are a lot higher, knowing there are viewers on Reddit and Twitter inspecting every frame, but that also makes it fun. We put an Easter egg in Lottie's visions in 202, where she gets a flash of her bloodied face after Shauna beats her up (in Ep. 7, "Burial"). So, there's definitely pressure to please the fans, but we're not beholden to that; we still have room to try out new things and experiment a little. The performances are outstanding this season, and it's a joy to watch the actors have fun with their characters too.

You've been in charge of editing this season's ninth episode, "Storytelling." What part of "Yellowjackets" storytelling has stuck with you this season and why?

Everything in Season 1 and 2 are building to "Storytelling." It's going to blow everyone away! The collaborative process with Jonathan, Ashley, and Bart has been incredibly fun. Even when you think you know exactly where the show is going, you really have no idea. They are so bold and creative in their storytelling and filmmaking process, which encourages the whole team to try new things. They always push us to think outside the box and swing for the fences, something I definitely took away with me.

