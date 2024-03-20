Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, manga, netflix, parasyte, Parasyte the Grey

Parasyte: The Grey Trailer Promises Everything We Were Hoping For

Netflix released an official trailer for Parasyte: The Grey that promises all the chaos, violence, and body horror that we were hoping for.

Article Summary Official Parasyte: The Grey trailer teases body horror and sci-fi action.

Korean adaptation deviates from the manga, features a female lead.

Yeon Sang-Ho directs, so we can expect some intense action sequences.

Premiering April 5th on Netflix, the series promises blockbuster thrills.

Netflix has released a new, fuller trailer for the upcoming Parasyte: The Grey ahead of its April 5th premiere, and it looks like the series is going to be everything we hope it will be. Science fiction action! Body horror! Big set pieces that Korean action director Yeon Sang-Ho is best known for. It looks even more insane than the Japanese version, either anime or live-action!

Parasyte: The Grey is set in the same world as the hit Japanese manga series Parasyte, which sold over 25 million copies worldwide. The manga series is about a high school student named Shinichi Izumi as he becomes partially infected by a Parasyte, an alien being, and the increasingly symbiotic relationship he develops with the lifeform as they have to survive against other Parasytes who are equally deadly, but lacking the humanity that keeps him and his Parasyte from going fully homicidal.

The six-part K-drama series deviates entirely from the plot of the original manga but keeps the same premise as Parasytes invade South Korea and gender-swaps the hero with Jeon So-nee as the female protagonist Jung Soo-in, who becomes infected by a Parasyte and ultimately becomes part-monster, part-human. Koo Kyo-hwan plays Seol Gang-woo, who sets off on a journey to find his younger sister. Lee Jung-hyun plays Choi Joon-kyung, the leader of the Grey Team, a military task force assigned to eradicate the Parasytes. There's a hint of feminism in the gender-swapped story of Jung Soo-in that's absent from the original Japanese story, and Korea has a slightly different style when it comes to big expansive blockbuster action. Director Yeon Sang-Ho's specialty is frenetic action scenes, as shown in Train to Busan, its chase-and-shootout-heavy sequel Peninsula, and Hellbound, which was an adaptation of a hit Webtoon. Korean action directors thrive on showing the utter chaos and violence of big action scenes more than most directors, and Parasyte: The Grey looks like it will deliver that in spades.

