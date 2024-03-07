Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Body Horror, Hellbound, Hitoshi Iwaaki, korean horror, netflix, Parasyte the Grey, train to busan, yeon sang-ho

Parasyte: The Grey: Netflix Releases Body Horror-Filled Series Teaser

Netflix released an official trailer for Parasyte: The Grey, featuring more body horror & bigger action set pieces than the Japanese version.

Netflix has finally released a trailer for Parasyte: The Grey, the new Korean live-action TV series version of the horror manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki. The new six-part series is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who helmed the hit Korean zombie movie Train to Busan, and the Netflix original horror series Hellbound and The Bequeathed will stream on Netflix from April 5th. As expected and hoped, the Korean version leans into the body horror and looks even more action-packed than the Japanese adaptations.

Parasyte: The Grey – More Action, Bigger Set Pieces

The six-part K-drama series deviates from the plot of the original manga but keeps the same premise as Parasytes invade South Korea and gender-swaps the hero with Jeon So-nee as the female protagonist Jung Soo-in, who becomes infected by a Parasyte and ultimately becomes part-monster, part-human. Koo Kyo-hwan plays Seol Gang-woo, who sets off on a journey to find his younger sister. Lee Jung-hyun plays Choi Joon-kyung, the leader of the Grey Team, a military task force assigned to eradicate the Parasytes. Parasyte: The Grey also emphasizes the action-thriller part of the story more than the Japanese live-action adaptation or the anime; the latter was largely faithful to the manga. The original manga had its share of gory horror and action set pieces but was largely a character piece about what defines a human, the answer being "empathy" as the parasite that has infected the hero gradually develops feels and cares about him and his family, and a woman infected by a parasite also finds herself baffled by her need to protect her baby, which conflicts with the parasites' ruthless drive for survival at all costs.

Director Yeon Sang-Ho's specialty is frenetic action scenes, as shown in Train to Busan, its chase-and-shootout-heavy sequel Peninsula, and Hellbound, which was an adaptation of a hit Webtoon. Even in the trailer, Parasyte: The Grey hints at action setpieces bigger and faster than in the original Japanese versions.

