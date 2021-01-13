UFC Hall Of Famer Pat Miletich Fired for Attending Capitol Riots

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich has been let go from his commentating job by LFA after the fighter attended the Capitol riots a week ago in Washington D.C. Miletich posted the news of the firing on his social media, saying on his Instagram. "I just got a call from the folks at the LFA, and they informed me that they were getting a lot of pressure because I was at the Capitol, and I want you guys to know that the people who I walked with at the Capitol, none of them that I know of were involved in any of the violence. The LFA was getting a lot of pressure, and they felt they needed to distance themselves from me," he later added. "I understand their position." The video has since been deleted. LFA president Ed Soares also released a statement about the firing of Miletich:

"First and foremost, the LFA supports the participation of the constitutional right to peaceful protest," Soares said. "During preparations for the 2021 debut broadcast, it was brought to the LFA's attention that photos of questionable nature surfaced on various social media outlets involving fight analyst Pat Miletich. While the LFA continues to investigate the situation, the decision was made to remove Mr. Miletich from broadcast duties for this Friday's LFA 97 event."

Five people were killed and many, many others injured during an attempted and failed coup in the US Capitol last Wednesday. The pro-Trump crowd was attempting to stop the count of the 2020 Presidential election, which saw Trump lose to Democrat Joesph Biden. Pat Miletich was the first-ever UFC Welterweight champion, which he successfully defended four times. His last fight was in 2008. He was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2014. No word on if the UFC has anything to say about it. UFC President Dana White has spoken in favor of Trump multiple times, even going as far as to speak at the Republican National Convention twice. Miletich has become a star in the right-wing libertarian circles as of late as well.