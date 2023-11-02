Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, paul wight, wrestling

Paul Wight Shocks Wrestling World, Agrees to AEW Full Gear Match

The Chadster rants and raves over Paul Wight's disheartening return to wrestling for AEW Full Gear! Disloyalty to WWE? You bet! 😡 👎

Key Points Paul Wight shocks AEW fans with a comeback for Full Gear, igniting The Chadster's ire.

The Chadster accuses Tony Khan of disregarding wrestling retirement and loyalty to WWE.

Wight's return further widens the rift between The Chadster and his wife, thanks to Khan and AEW.

The Chadster hits back at AEW's tactics, calling for respect to WWE and the wrestling business.

Listen up, wrestling fans, The Chadster has something to get off his chest about what went down on Tony Khan's show, AEW Dynamite. 🤬 Give The Chadster a moment to calm down. He swears that Khan is doing this on purpose just to cheese him off. 💢 Picture this: Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega victorious in their bout against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker on AEW Dynamite. But, just when the match ends, Don Callis from the commentary booth declares a challenge for a street fight in Ontario, California. Jericho and Omega accept, but not without adding a little surprise to their team – Paul Wight. 😮 Yes, you heard it right, The Chadster almost spit out his White Claw seltzer when he saw that. Wight, who had already literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by joining AEW years ago, has now come out of retirement to probably put over Powerhouse Hobbs. 🙄

It's like they're kicking WWE while it's down. 👎 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster believes this is just another of Khan's typical crowd-pleasing tactics, completely ignoring the sanctity of wrestling retirement and the wrong-facing direction of the former Big Show's knees. Disgusting! 😡

Oh no, Keighleyanne's glaring at The Chadster as he writes this. He filled her in on what happened on AEW Dynamite, expecting her to feel the same indignation. Instead, she rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. Now Tony Khan has got everyone in The Chadster's life involved. 😤🔥

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster repeats, it's so incredibly disrespectful. 😣 Tony Khan and his crew, they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. They are merely using the love of wrestling to push their own agenda. 😒 And The Chadster won't stay silent about it.

Unsurprisingly, The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club members, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger haven't given out any comments on this situation. Maybe they're tormented by Khan too for their commitment to objective journalism. Feel you, buddies! 🤝

Anyway, this was just another night in the Bizarro World of AEW Dynamite. The Chadster is going to take his White Claw seltzer (good thing he bought two twelve-packs) and retire to his gargage, where he will sit in the Miata and drink his pain away. ✌️With Wight coming out of retirement, let's hope Khan gives good old wrestling a rest for a while. The Chadster wishes you all a good night and a respite from AEW's nonsense. Thanks for reading guys, you're all stars in The Chadster's world (see what The Chadster did there?)! 🌟 Stay tuned for more unbiased wrestling news and reviews from your truly, The Chadster.

