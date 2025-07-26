Posted in: Conventions, Events, Max, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker: James Gunn Announces Season 2 Theme Song During SDCC

During SDCC's "Peacefest," writer/director James Gunn announced that Foxy Shazam's "Oh Lord" is HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2 theme song.

Earlier today, writer/director James Gunn and series stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows took to San Diego Comic-Con to talk up what viewers can expect from HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2. But it was during "Peacefest" when Gunn dropped some serious intel, the theme song for the second season. "I am here to reveal right now — it is a song from my favorite band in the world that is objectively the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world, Foxy Shazam, here they are. They're gonna perform it for you guys — 'Oh Lord' — come on guys!" Gunn shared from the stage, introducing the band whose 2010 track will be the season's theme. First formed in 2004, Foxy Shazam would break up in 2014, only to reunite again in 2020. The band's current lineup includes lead vocalist Eric Nally, pianist Sky White, trumpeter/backing vocalist Alex Nauth, bassist Existential Youth, guitarist Devin Williams, and drummer Teddy Aitkins.

Here's a look at Gunn making the reveal, followed by a music video for the track:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

