Posted in: Conventions, Events, Movies, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: dc studios, NYCC, peacemaker

Peacemaker: James Gunn Offers Update on "Very Magical" Season 2

It wasn't all DC Studios' Creature Commandos at NYCC, with James Gunn offering an update on John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2.

Even though he was at New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) to promote DC Studios' upcoming adult animated series Creature Commandos ahead of its December 5th debut on Max, James Gunn was able to squeeze in some time to offer a few updates on how things are going with other projects within the New DCU. In terms of the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker, Gunn shared that he was directing until "late last night" before heading out to NYC and that he would be back directing on Monday. The second season is going "exceptionally well," with Gunn praising director Greg Mottola's second and third episodes as the best episodes of the series ever. As for Cena's return to the role, Gunn shared how truly impressed he's been with how Cena has "improved as an actor" in such a short time. As for what viewers can expect when the second season hits their screens, Gunn shared that Season 2 is a "very different season," adding that it's "very magical."

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!