Peacemaker: James Gunn on Premiere Eps, Teasers/Trailers, Soundtrack

If you're like us, you were already excited to see what James Gunn & John Cena had to offer with their upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker the moment the credits stopped rolling on The Suicide Squad. Since that time, the trailer, teasers, previews, and updates from Gunn, Cena, and the rest of the cast have only increased it tenfold. So with a month to go, we have a few more updates to pass your way courtesy of Gunn via Twitter- updates that you're definitely going to like. First up, the series' January 13th premiere will see the first three episodes dropping (and then going weekly after that). If you're fiending to check out more of what Peacemaker has to offer, Gunn also confirmed that more trailers/teasers were on the way. And since this is a Gunn project, we're glad someone asked about soundtracks so he could offer is the heads-up that the series soundtrack will drop "a week or so" before the Peacemaker premiere. Now here's a look at Gunn's tweet responses (with individuals redacted in case they weren't interested in having their Twitter details circulated):

So to see why sometimes you just have to give peace a f**king chance, here's a look at the official trailer for HBO Max's Peacemaker, set to hit the streaming service on January 13th:

To learn how the upcoming series will build upon what we've learned about him in The Suicide Squad, Gunn and Cena look at what makes Peacemaker tick:

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in the following preview:

Here's a look at Gunn, Cena, Freddie Stroma, and others discussing the big bro/little bro dynamic between Peacemaker and Vigilante, with HBO Max's Peacemaker set to hit the streaming service on January 13th:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.