Peacemaker Kicks Off HBO Max's Look at "Project: Butterfly" Who's Who

So after getting an official red band trailer for HBO Max's Peacemaker right after 2021 turned into 2022 on the east coast, and a rundown of who's who on Project: Butterfly on Monday, things are about to get much more intimate & personal. No, we're not hinting at anything creepy so go clean out your dirty minds. No, we're talking about the streamer and series creator James Gunn releasing individual videos highlighting each member of "the f*cking team" ahead of the January 13th premiere of the John Cena-starring series.

And who better to kick things off with than the man who the show is named after, Cena's Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker:

this is what we in the biz call "only showing the important parts" pic.twitter.com/27I6a3tCCC — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) January 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at yesterday's chance to get to know the entire team up close & personal before our daily one-on-one sessions kicked off. And don't forget that the first three episodes ("A Whole New Whirled," "Best Friends Never" & "Better Goff Dead") of HBO Max's Peacemaker will be hitting the streamer on January 13:

you learn a lot as a superhero, like how important first impressions are and why they should always be badass. stick around this week and get to know your new favorite crew pic.twitter.com/cTBwZ04roG — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) January 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at the wonderfully NSFW trailer that was released early on New Year's Day for HBO Max's Peacemaker:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Official Trailer 2 | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9DAiLI7Cn8)

And here's a look back at the previously-released official trailer for HBO Max's Peacemaker:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHXq62VCaCM)

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in this previously-released preview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Exclusive Clip | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlKTNK7HKic)

Here's Gunn, Cena, Freddie Stroma & others discussing the big bro/little bro dynamic between Peacemaker & Vigilante:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | BFFs Featurette | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhl6y3K_rFc)

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.