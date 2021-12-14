Peacemaker: Marv Wolfman Can't Wait to See James Gunn's Vigilante Take

Yesterday, we checked in with James Gunn for a quick update on how things were going with his upcoming John Cena-starring HBO Max series Peacemaker. That's when we learned that along with more teasers & trailers on the way and that the soundtrack would be dropping about a week before the series, viewers will be getting the first three (3) episodes of Peacemaker when the "The Suicide Squad" spinoff premiere on January 13. Now we're learning a few more things from Gunn as well as getting a look at Cena on set and ready for action in a new behind-the-scenes look. But the highlight of this update? A certain hall of fame comics creator decided to check in with Gunn to make sure he knew that he was looking forward to seeing how he handled "Vig" (see if you can figure it out).

As for updates, Gunn explained that he had a feeling that the first three episodes would release at once so he made sure "they work well as the start of the series" (we're sure his filming them simultaneously went a long way towards making sure that happened) and viewers in Japan can expect the series to drop in February. Okay, now we have that look at Cena in a peace-making mode that we promised earlier:

So did you figure out who the half of fame comics creator was we mentioned earlier with the "Vig" clue? Well, with Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) taking on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante, it would only make sense that the character's co-creator Marv Wolfman (who created Adrian Chase's Vigilante with George Pérez) would check in with Gunn to let him know he's excited to see his creation come to life on the screen. In the DC Comics world, Chase debuted in New Teen Titans #23 (September 1982) before taking on the role of Vigilante in New Teen Titans Annual #2 (August 1983) (later appearing in his own series that included Wolfman, Alan Moore, and Paul Kupperberg as writers).

James, can't wait to see your handling of Vig. I know it's gonna be awesome fun. – Adrian's comic book writer daddy — Marv Wolfman (@marvwolfman) December 14, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Needless to say, Gunn was more than flattered by his series gaining the attention of Wolfman, reacting pretty much the way we would so we can respect where he's coming from (shitty pants and all). And while we didn't include his tweet, Gunn also said that "it's a must" that Wolfman make an appearance during the second season:

If my young self new @marvwolfman would be tweeting me (& if I knew what tweeting was), I would have shit my pants. 🙌🙌🙌 #Peacemaker https://t.co/4FxerV3UbX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2021 Show Full Tweet

So to see why sometimes you just have to give peace a f**king chance, here's a look at the official trailer for HBO Max's Peacemaker, set to hit the streaming service on January 13th:

To learn how the upcoming series will build upon what we've learned about him in The Suicide Squad, Gunn and Cena look at what makes Peacemaker tick:

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in the following preview:

Here's a look at Gunn, Cena, Freddie Stroma, and others discussing the big bro/little bro dynamic between Peacemaker and Vigilante, with HBO Max's Peacemaker set to hit the streaming service on January 13th:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.