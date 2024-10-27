Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, peacemaker

Peacemaker S02: Eagly-Starring "Legally Blonde" Spinoff? Yes, Please!

Based on James Gunn's Peacemaker post, Eagly did the smart thing and got an agent after Season 1. Because no one wants to be typecasted...

Sure, we cover news breaking, rumors being killed, and opinions being offered all the time when it comes to DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn. When you're creating a New DCU while penning and directing a Superman feature film, penning and directing episodes of Peacemaker Season 2, and readying the launch of the first chapter in that new universe, Creature Commandos, it's to be expected. But it's those twisted, quirky, on-the-set moments that we appreciate passing along because they personalize the production process. Like the invasion of the Rick and Morty figures, and how Gunn probably has more PEZ dispensers than he ever imagined he would. So when Gunn posts an image from his set monitor showing Eagly in full-on Reese Witherspoon/Legally Blonde mode, we're left with two thoughts.

First, we're really hoping that this becomes the first in a series because it would be a nice break from, "No, [Insert Actor's Name] isn't playing [Insert DC Character's Name]." Second, it's clear that Eagly has gotten some serious professional representation since the first season of the John Cena-starring series. Maybe the franchise is looking to go in a bold new direction? Maybe Witherspoon's Elle Woods takes on a partner at her law firm. Maybe it's a spinoff, with Eagly playing an eagle inspired by Woods and looking to apply that same approach to the law to help out their own community? Maybe we're beating this to death, and we just show you what Gunn posted instead?

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

