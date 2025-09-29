Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: james gunn, peacemaker

Peacemaker S02 Finale Will "More Than Tease" DCU's Future: James Gunn

During Monday night's Peacemaker S02E06 Watch Party, James Gunn dropped some interesting teases about the upcoming Season 2 finale and more.

Ahead of the penultimate episode of DC Studios and HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2, writer/director James Gunn took part in a watch party on Threads to offer insights and answer questions about S02E06 "Ignorance Is Chris," the second season, and the overall DCU. Along the way, Gunn dropped a tease or two about the season finale (S02E08: "Full Nelson"), which he confirmed will be longer than the previous episodes. Here's a look at some of the highlights, including how the season finale will set things in motion for the DCU moving forward, whether cameos will be a factor, where things could be heading with the QUC (Quantum Unfolding Chamber), and how you might not know the characters this season as well as you thought…

Will "Peacemaker" Season 2 Finale Tease The DCU's Future? "More than tease!"

Will "Peacemaker" Season 2 Finale Have a Lot of Cameos? "It's not about the cameos. It's about the story and the twists and the emotion and fun. Cameos are only fun if they're a part of the story."

Just When You Thought You Knew Your Favorite Characters…: "If you guys think you have these characters all figured out and put into a nice little hole, next week's episode might show you that's not the case."

Expect a Set Even Better Than the QUC: "The QUC was really great. But the best set is in Episode 8!!"

Will We Be Seeing More of the QUC in the DCU's Future: "Welll you might be in luck!!"

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7 "Like a Keith in the Night" – Directed by Alethea Jones and written by James Gunn, here's a look at the latest additions to the show's Spotify playlist ("Oh Lord" by Foxy Shazam, "Still Pretending" by First Signal, "We Can Never Die" by Vains of Jenna, and "Goretex Weather Report" by Shining):

When Earth II Officially Became Earth-X…

Adrian, aka Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), met up with his other self in the new dimension, and they agreed on everything – except one big thing. In the new dimension, Peacemaker is Vigilante's arch-enemy, with the new dimension version revealing that he's the reason why he joined the "Sons of Liberty" – clearly a resistance group. After Chris and our Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) speak in the new dimension, the two walk through Chris's headquarters when Harcourt mentions that she hasn't seen any people of color. At first, Chris scoffs at her observation, but then the big reveal comes: instead of stars on the U.S. Flag, there's a Nazi symbol.

Meanwhile, Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) takes a break from Economos (Steve Agee) to go for a walk to clear her head in Chris's home neighborhood, when she notices people looking at her with fear and panic. Before long, Keith (David Denman) jumps from his vehicle and screams about "a Black" getting loose, and the last we see is Adebayo running with a mob chasing her. The reference that people of color are being imprisoned hits hard and sets up would could be a brutally painful penultimate episode to the season.

Peacemaker: Lex Luthor Enters the Scene…

After hitting a brick wall on how to find Chris, aka Peacemaker, Rick Flag Sr. makes a trip out to Belle Reve maximum security prison to meet with a special prisoner: Lex Luthor. I mean, if you need an expert on dimensional portals, it would seem that Lex would be the one to go to. Limping into their one-on-one with a cane in hand in the middle of serving his 250+-plus-year prison sentence (that's what you get for messing with Krypto), Lex throws a whole lot of "I Told You So" points at Rick about meta-humans. He also offers a very "descriptive" anecdote about the metahuman sounds that haunt him in Belle Reve, but we could never do it the justice that Hoult's delivery gives it. After reminding him that he can't out-negotiate him, so he shouldn't even try, Lex asks Rick to cut to the chase about what he wants.

While Lex makes it clear that he doesn't know (or care about) Peacemaker, his interest piques when Rick mentions the portable QUC (Quantum Unfolding Chamber) device that Chris uses. When Lex asks why Rick needs to find Chris and the device, Rick shares that it's to prevent another rift… and adds that he has an "idea," one "which could be beneficial to all of us." Lex wonders if being able to track the device would be enough to earn his freedom, but Rick shuts that down. Instead, Rick shares that the U.S. Government is prepared to offer him "a shot at redemption." Now, Lex is all ears. Later, Rick is checking out from visiting Lex when Sasha (Sol Rodríguez) asks if the meeting was successful. Rick tells her he got what he needed and that Lex was being transferred to a new facility (non-metahuman, we're assuming). When she follows up by asking what else is in the deal, Rick responds, "Other than now, we're partners with Lex Luthor."

