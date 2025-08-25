Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 Ep. 2 Playlist: Foxy Shazam, Ida Maria & More

James Gunn's playlist for HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2 Ep. 2 includes tracks from Foxy Shazam, Ida Maria, Hardcore Superstar, and others.

Featured tracks include Foxy Shazam’s “Evil Thoughts” and Ida Maria’s “Dirty Money.”

The episode's soundtrack also highlights Hardcore Superstar and more hard-hitting rock acts.

Peacemaker’s Season 2 music mix captures the show's edgy vibe and fresh energy.

By the time the credits rolled on the Season 2 premiere of writer/director James Gunn and HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker, it was pretty clear that Life didn't quite turn out the way that the 11th Street Kids had hoped it would. That brings us to this Thursday's episode, S02E02: "A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird," which means it's also time for Gunn to share his curated playlist for the season's second, with tracks including "Evil Thoughts" by Foxy Shazam, "Dirty Money" by Ida Maria, "We Don't Need a Cure" by Hardcore Superstar, and more:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

