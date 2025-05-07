Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 Official Trailer Set to Drop This Friday: Gunn

Writer/director James Gunn shared the teaser from Inside The NBA and announced that the Peacemaker Season 2 trailer will hit this Friday.

The good news earlier today was that we were treated to a teaser for the second season of DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker during Cena's visit with TNT's Inside the NBA on Tuesday night. The bad news is that the video of Cena with Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson was moved to "Private" (Boo!). But the good news now? Gunn shared a look at the teaser on social media and announced that the trailer will drop this Friday, May 9th.

"So [John Cena] showed everyone just a little sneak peek of the full Peacemaker trailer last night. Can't wait to share the full thing with you all this Friday," Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a look at the teaser that aired during TNT's Inside The NBA:

Joining the cast for the second season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

