Peaky Blinders: Barry Keoghan Read Script, Spoke with Cillian Murphy

Barry Keoghan shared that he read and "loved" the Peaky Blinders script, and that he had spoken with Cillian Murphy about the return film.

Fans of Steven Knight's critically acclaimed series Peaky Blinders have been having a pretty good summer. First came the word that Cillian Murphy would be reprising his role as Thomas Shelby for a Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose)-directed Netflix film continuation. Shortly after, we learned that Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Silo) had joined the cast – though details on her role were not released. In August, Netflix confirmed that Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) had also joined the cast- and, like with Ferguson, no details were released regarding the character. Speaking with IndieWire in support of his film Bird at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Keoghan wasn't able to go into much detail, but he did have some things to say about the script – including that he's read it. "I wouldn't be attached to it if I didn't [read the script]," Keoghan shared. "But yeah, I read the script and loved it and have chatted to Cillian [Murphy] about it and it's going to be epic."

Here's a look at the announcement that went out back at the beginning of June, showing off the cover of the film's script – followed by comments from Murphy, Harper, and Knight:

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders.' This is one for the fans," Murphy shared. "When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. 'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix," Harper added. "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen," Knight shared. "It will be an explosive chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story. No holds barred. Full on 'Peaky Blinders' at war." Knight penned the script for the film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason are set as executive producers.

