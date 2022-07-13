Peanuts: The Charlie Brown & Snoopy Show Production Cel Hits Auction

Charlie Brown has become an icon for the downtrodden. Peanuts, created by Charles M. Schulz, pits Charlie Brown as the protagonist of a newspaper comic strip that chronicles the lives of young Charlie, his creative beagle Snoopy, and all of the kids in the town. Peanuts is not only one of the most iconic comic strips but has also become an animation franchise that strides the generational line, settling into comfortable nostalgia in older fans while still being a vital piece of childhood for the young. Today, you can celebrate Peanuts gang with this original production cel from Peanuts: The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show featuring the underdog of underdogs, Charlie Brown, along with his buddy Linus.

Charlie Brown and his best friend Linus have a discussion at their favorite "talk it over" location, in this original hand-painted 12 field two-level production cel scene. This old brick wall (seen here in a scene-matching print background, added for presentation purposes) was the site of many soul-searching moments for insecure Charlie Brown and his level-headed young friend Linus during the run of the Charles Schulz comic strip and the Bill Melendez-directed television specials, as well as this animated TV series. Approximate image sizes are 1.75" x 2" and 1.75" x 2.25". The matching animation drawings in graphite of Charlie Brown (noted as C5 in the lower right) and Linus (L1) are also included.

Heritage Auctions marks the overall condition as Very Good with minor handling wear and tape. Peanuts fans can head over there now to bid on this official production cel and animation drawing lot from the iconic animated series—best of luck to those hoping to bring home this artwork featuring good ol' Charlie Brown and Linus.