Penguin: Colin Farrell on Makeup/Camera Tests, Film Start Date & More The Penguin star Colin Farrell offered an update on how things are looking timeline-wise with production on HBO Max's "The Batman" spinoff.

Last week saw the news that Rhenzy Feliz (Marvel's Runaways, American Horror Stories) had joined the cast of writer / showrunner Lauren LeFranc & HBO Max's upcoming Colin Farrell & Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone)-starring The Penguin. Now, we're getting an update on the DC Studios "Elseworlds" spinoff series from Matt Reeves' The Batman universe directly from Farrell courtesy of his interview with Gold Derby. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Farrell Can't Wait for Us to See the Make-Up: "You'll be blown away by the makeup because it's just… I don't know how, and I don't know enough about the materials and about the different choices of skin tone that Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine are using. But the makeup is even somehow, in a very subtle way, even better. It's just more perfected."

Farrell Shares Production/Filming Update: "So I'm in New York now. I'll head back to Los Angeles tomorrow. We've spent the last two days, three days in New York doing makeup tests and camera tests with wardrobe and stuff and meeting some of the other actors… and we start shooting on the 27th or 28th of this month."

Farrell: "Penguin" Is Dark, But…: "The 'Penguin' show is dark, but I've just got such license to explore in it, and there's such a… I've spoken… referred to it before… such a freedom beneath the makeup. There's some permission you're given to explore in a way that's hard to give yourself when it's just your visage."

Farrell on "F***ing Great" Series Scripts: "I've read the first five of eight, and they're, without shadow a doubt, extraordinary scripts. They're so good, man… it's f***ing great stuff"

"The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn't nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to. Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more," Farrell shared during an interview with Variety ahead of last month's Golden Globe Awards ceremony. In fact, Mike Marino & Mike Fontaine's makeup work inspired Farrell to discuss Oswald's future with producer Dylan Clark. "Honest to god, any thought I had about an extended series was to do with Mike Marino's work. I just knew there was so much to do with it — age it up, age it down. He's just such a genius, Mike, so it was his work that was the inspiration, really," Farrell added. Now, here's a look at a video of the interview, followed by a clip of Farrell sharing what happened when he took a trip to a Starbucks in character after the first makeup test:

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Reeves, Farrell, LeFranc, Clark, and 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski & Adam Kassan serve as executive producers, and Rafi Crohn is a co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning director Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown) is set to direct two episodes and executive produce.