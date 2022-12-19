Picard, Doctor Who, Lex Luthor, Danny DeVito, SNL: BCTV Daily Dispatch

One slip and down the hole, we fall/It seems to take no time at all/A momentary lapse of reason/That binds a life for life/A small regret you won't forget/There'll be no sleep in here tonight… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Pink Floyd with "One Slip," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes BBC's Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa offering us a better look "behind" the scenes, The Always Sunny Podcast teasing Danny DeVito's in-studio visit, Cecily Strong posting heartfelt SNL goodbye, Jon Cryer "confirming" ("The Andrew Garfield Rule" in effect) he's not returning as Lex Luthor for The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard EP Terry Matalas possibly clarifying if there will be an Enterprise-E reunion in the TNG crew's future, and we're speculating about the horrors of a possible WWE return for Vince McMahon.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Amazon's Reacher, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, the Adult Swim Holiday Survival Guide, and more! Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, December 19, 2022:

Star Trek: Picard EP on Possible Enterprise-E Return for TNG Crew

Rick and Morty Season 6: Here's Our Final Ranking of All 10 Episodes

Saturday Night Live: Cecily Strong's Heartfelt SNL Departure Message

Superman & Lois: Cryer Not Sounding Optimistic About Lex Luthor Return

Adult Swim Holiday Survival Guide: Rick and Morty, Futurama & More

The Always Sunny Podcast: Danny DeVito Really Loves Eating on Camera

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Video Offers Special "Behind"-the-Scenes Look

Reacher Season 2: Alan Ritchson, Worst Coffee Orderer Ever & More

Saturday Night Live: Strong Swan Song, Butler Surprises & Lizzo Rules

Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 24 Review: Roles of Mother, Wife & Friend

What If Vince McMahon Makes His WWE Return? The Horrors That Await Us

Saturday Night Live: Cecily Strong Says Goodbye; SNL, Butler Serenade

