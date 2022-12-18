Doctor Who, Wednesday, SNL/Cecily Strong & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

It has to start somewhere; it has to start sometime/What better place than here? What better time than now… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch? With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Rage Against The Machine with "Guerrilla Radio," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes BBC's Doctor Who previewing Ncuti Gatwa's & Millie Gibson's official fashion looks for the new series, Jenna Ortega sharing the backstory on how her dance scene during Netflix's Wednesday came about, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy confirming a smaller final season, and NBC's Saturday Night Live bidding farewell to Cecily Strong.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, HBO's House of the Dragon, HBO Max's DC's Doom Patrol, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, TNT's AEW Rampage, WWE/Sasha Banks, Amazon's The Boys, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, December 18, 2022:

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 10 "Bruised & Battered": Dance of 100 Deaths

Saturday Night Live Confirms Cecily Strong Departing SNL Tonight

House Of The Dragon: Matthew Needham Discusses "Quid Pro Toe" & More

Doctor Who: Gatwa & Gibson's TARDIS Time Begins 2023 Festive Period

The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Confirms Less Eps for Final Season

Saturday Night Live Preview; Lizzo's 2019 & 2022 Shows: A Look Back

Doctor Who Previews Looks for Gatwa's Doctor & Gibson's Ruby Sunday

Doom Patrol Season 4 Ep. 4 Images: Madeline Zima's Casey Brinke & More

Yellowstone Season 5 Ep. 7 Preview: The Herd Isn't John's Only Problem

Jenna Ortega on Her Wednesday Dance Backstory; Learning It Went Viral

AEW Rampage Recap, Or How Tony Khan Ruined The Chadster's Weekend

Altered Carbon: Jay Prychidny on Netflix Series Needing Another Season

Sasha Banks Deserved Better from WWE

The Boys Season 3: Brett Geddes on THAT Memorable Termite Moment

