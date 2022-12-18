Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 24 Review: Roles of Mother, Wife & Friend

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, "The Role of a Mother and Wife" and "Shopping with Friends," was hands down the best two-for-one this season has offered. It was hilarious and wonderfully written. Not only did it send us into laughing fits, but it definitely shows a lot of character development and even storyline development. It did not feel like a random throwaway; rather, it felt like it is ready to move things in a solid direction from here. It really was a fantastic episode that leaves the viewer wanting more.

After meeting Fiona, Yor has not been the same. Her confidence has depleted, and at the end of the last episode, we saw how fast her energy changed in a split second as she started to second-guess herself in regards to being a Forger. I loved being able to hear what her concerns inside were and how she wants to see Loid happy. That said, I think it is very sweet that she feels this strongly about leaving her "pretend" family and no longer being a Forger. I always think drunk Yor is a funny character because it's when she finally gets to let go and can express her feelings.

Anyway, no matter if it is drunk or sober Yor, Loid is not able to get a single read on her. While I enjoy their scenes together and am happy that Loid took her out to assuage her concerns, I cannot help wanting to punch him for also doing so just for his mission. Although it is very endearing to see their clumsy interactions. Yor's reaction to his flirt attempts just left me in a fit when I saw him flying across the bar. This has to be the most honest and best interaction we have seen between Yor and Loid. Despite her current status, she managed to remind Loid of his mom and his earnestness as he expressed what Yor means to Anya and her position as his wife. I think it was very cute. Though the double chin due to the bruise really tied the bow on this fantastic snippet.

The next part with Anya was pretty cute, too. Becky mistakes her spying on Damian for liking him and convinces her to go out shopping for clothes in an attempt to win his love. We have known only high-class people attend Eden Academy… but man, seeing this little girl rent out a whole department store just to go out with Anya does put it in perspective. We get insight into why Becky behaves how she does and how hard it is for her to enjoy things the way a child would, as does Anya. We see through her caregiver that Anya has been a greatly welcomed influence in Becky's life, and seeing them bond outside of school was pretty adorable. Once again, we do see a few instances of character growth-slash-development. I like that little by little, we are seeing how things are coming together in the show, and I am getting anxious to see where things lead. It seems like in the next episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, we might be introduced to Damian's dad… and I am not ready for the show to end just yet.

