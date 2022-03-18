Pinecone & Pony: Apple TV+ Kids Series Trailer Brings Unique Vibe

An adorable and unique new kids series by the name of Pinecone & Pony is heading its way to Apple TV+. The DreamWorks Animation series stems from First Generation Films & bestselling author Kate Beaton, with its first trailer unveiled ahead of the series premiere set for Friday, April 8 on Apple TV+.

Based on the book "The Princess and the Pony" by The New York Times bestselling author Beaton, and hailing from DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, Pinecone & Pony is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young girl named Pinecone who, with the help of her best friend Pony, is learning that there's more than one way to be a warrior. Together they'll show their world how to challenge expectations, and that life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it. Watching the trailer for Pinecone & Pony brought an instant smile to my face, it's hard not to when Pony looks like a stuffed animal I wish would exist.

Pinecone & Pony is produced by DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, and executive produced by showrunner Stephanie Kaliner. Beaton, Christina Piovesan, and Mackenzie Lush are executive producers. The series features the voice talents of Maria Nash, Alicia Richardson, Andy Hull, Rachel House, Thom Allison, Chase W. Dillon, and Viola Abley. The new series will premiere alongside an expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+, including the recently premiered critically-acclaimed El Deafo; Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and Harriet the Spy from The Jim Henson Company. Listen, I'm almost thirty years old and I'm now wanting to watch every episode of this series. Pinecone & Pony is a story that appears full of joy, storytelling, adventure, and great lessons for any kid or adult out there. Let us know what you think in the comments below!