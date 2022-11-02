Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Trailer Oozing with Vocal Goodness

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin is a few short weeks away, and today NBC and Peacock released the full trailer for the series. They also announced that the first episode would air at 10 PM on NBC on November 28th after The Voice. All episodes of the show will debut on Peacock on November 23rd. Adam Devine stars as Bumper Allen from the film series, whose TikTok acapella video goes viral in, you guessed it, Berlin, so he decides to move there and capitalize on his newfound fame. It is a hilarious premise and should provide us with all of the laughs and excellent musical numbers that the Pitch Perfect series has become known for in the last 15 years. The show will also star Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIbx-Rj0MpY

Executive producer Elizabeth Banks had this to say about the journey we are about to take with the show: "To think this journey began over 15 years ago – from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin's book to three incredible films, and now a television series. We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on. It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music but also entirely distinct from what you've seen before. We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey. This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways – anywhere in the world, at any point in your life. When we brought Megan Amram on board, it was clear she shared that vision and brought the whole Berliner world and characters to life in a way that only Megan could.

I have so much love for this cast – they are just the most talented and hilarious group of people. It's been so fun watching Adam Devine grow as an actor and artist from his first Pitch Perfect audition over ten years ago. And it's been an absolute joy seeing Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova, and the fully-fleshed Berliner Flula Borg bringing their own brilliance and outstanding performances. We also worked with incredible musicians and artists to write songs that really speak to each character. It's just been an amazing journey, and we're so excited for the world to see this story continue to unfold."

What else is there to say except that the countdown is on? Our TV department is so thankful for this release, it will get us through that holiday week when all that is on is a bunch of holiday Hallmark films and repeats. Hopefully, this leads to more spin-offs as well; let's keep the train moving here since it looks like there will be no more films. [Ed. Note: We're working on getting Jeremy the right combination of therapy and meds, so please be patient- RF]

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin debuts all six episodes on Peacock on November 23rd.