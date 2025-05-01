Posted in: Pluto TV, TV | Tagged: anime, pluto tv

Pluto TV Celebrates Ani-May: Adds 800+ Hours of Anime & Much More

In time for Ani-May 2025, free streamer Pluto TV has added over 800 hours of anime movies and TV series, including 24/7 channels and more.

Just in time for Ani-May, free streaming television service, Pluto TV, is adding 800+ hours of anime, 120+ movies, 50+ new series, and entire new channels including Anime x HIDIVE, Pluto TV Anime Comedy, a 24/7Inuyasha channel, and Pluto TV Anime Movies. It's the largest evolution of Pluto's anime offering since launch—packed with fan-favorites like Hunter x Hunter, Bleach, Food Wars, Fate/Stay Night, Naruto Shippuden, Sailor Moon, Speed Racer, and more, including a 24/7 channel dedicated entirely to Inuyasha. Later in the month, the celebration continues with the debut of Pluto TV Anime Movies and a Kids Anime channel featuring fan-favorite series like D-Gata Defenders, Bakugan, Beyblade, and Slugterra, all launching beginning today and throughout the month. This expansive update marks the most significant evolution of the streamer's Anime category since its launch, introducing brand-new channels, fan-favorite series, and refreshed content for anime enthusiasts of all levels, for free.

"With this extensive category refresh, we're deepening Pluto TV's commitment to the anime community, and its incredibly passionate and engaged fandom," said Scott Reich, SVP Programming at Pluto TV. "Whether a lifelong fan or new to the genre, our expanded Anime category offers something for everyone. This update underscores our dedication to super-serving niche audiences with curated, high-quality, free programming and delivering a streaming experience that truly speaks to the heart of fandoms."

Pluto's vast and varied anime library features fan-favorites like Speed Racer and Millennium Actress, alongside existing channels including Crunchyroll, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Naruto, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Lupin the 3rd. The refresh is now up and will continue throughout the month as part of Pluto TV's Ani-May programming stunt. Ani-May features a series of themed anime marathons celebrating iconic characters, stories, and must-watch picks. Highlights from the stunt can be found below. And for even more ways to watch, select anime titles are available anytime via Pluto TV's on-demand offering.

Pluto TV Ani-May 2025 Lineup

Anime All Day

Thursday, May 1 – Sunday, May 4: Dive into a dark, psychological sci-fi journey with Go Nagai's The Devil Lady marathon.

Monday, May 5 – Sunday, May 11: Get bizarre with back-to-back episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, featuring iconic moments from the Joestar lineage.

Monday, May 12 – Sunday, May 18: Join Gon and Killua for an epic HUNTERxHUNTER marathon packed with action, heart, and unforgettable battles.

Monday, May 19 – Sunday, May 25: Buckle up for high-octane nostalgia with the Speed Racer marathon, showcasing the original Mach 5 adventures.

Monday, May 26 – Saturday, May 31: Step into the shadows with a full-throttle Death Note marathon — from Light's first encounter with Ryuk to the psychological warfare with L.

Anime X HiDIVE

On Anime x HIDIVE, fans can explore a hand-picked selection of HIDIVE's most beloved titles, including Farming Life in Another World, Food Wars, Helck, and The Dangers in My Heart. With English subs and dubs and episodic series, movies, and more, Anime x HIDIVE delivers a full-tilt, genre-spanning anime experience with blockbusters, classics, and underrated masterpieces by Japan's leading and emerging producers. Pluto TV Anime Comedy will house Pop Team Epic, Ghost Stories, Kyo Kara Maoh!, Mr. Osomatsu, and more. Meanwhile, Pluto TV Anime Movies will showcase a dynamic lineup of films from beloved franchises, including Naruto Shippuden, Lupin the 3rd, Bleach, and beyond.

Saturday, May 3 (All Day): Bring your appetite for drama and delicious competition with a Food Wars marathon.

Saturday, May 10 (All Day): Enter a world of magic and fate with a full-day Fate/Stay Night marathon.

Saturday, May 17 – Sunday, May 18: Celebrate the light-hearted charm of K-On! with an extended weekend marathon of this beloved music-themed slice-of-life series.

Saturday, May 24 (All Day): It's teen angst meets romantic comedy in an all-day My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU marathon.

Friday, May 30 – Saturday, May 31: Prepare for tears and timeless emotion with a two-day Clannad marathon.

Special Event: One Piece Birthday Bash

Monday, May 5 (All Day): Celebrate Monkey D. Luffy's birthday with an action-packed marathon featuring Luffy's most iconic moments, from clashes with Arlong, Crocodile, Enel, Lucci, Hordy, and Doflamingo, to the unforgettable moment he punches a celestial dragon. The marathon also includes the introduction of Gears 2 and 3 and Luffy's iconic song from the Skypiea Arc.

Pluto TV Anime Movies

Saturday, May 17 (1:00 PM – 3:30 AM): Enter the soul society with an epic Bleach movie marathon.

Sunday, May 18 (7:00 PM – 2:00 AM): Double the drama with a HUNTERxHUNTER movie double feature.

Saturday, May 24 – Sunday, May 25: Ninja fans, rejoice! It's a Naruto movie weekend marathon.

Friday, May 30 (All Day): Travel back in time with a nostalgic 80s–90s Throwback Anime Movie Marathon.

Saturday, May 31 (All Day): Enjoy a double feature of classic cool with Urusei Yatsura and City Hunter movie marathons.

Special Spotlights

Sailor Moon – Saturday, May 3 @ 7:30 PM: Relive the magic with the Sailor Moon Movie Marathon, including Sailor Moon R: The Movie, Sailor Moon S: The Movie, and Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie.

Yu-Gi-Oh! – Saturday, May 17 @ 4:00 PM: The duel is on with the Yu-Gi-Oh! Movie Marathon, featuring Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie, The Dark Side of Dimensions, and Bonds Beyond Time.

Lupin the 3rd – Saturday, May 24 @ 4:00 PM: Heists, humor, and hijinks with a Lupin the 3rd Movie Marathon.

Pluto TV delivers a wide range of content for free, spanning categories including movies and television, news and opinion, sports, comedy, reality, true crime, classic TV, sci-fi, drama, westerns, kids, and more. Audiences can also access thousands of on-demand titles streaming on all major mobile, web, and connected TV devices.

