Point Break Legacy TV Series Sequel in Works from AMC, Kalstein, Alcon

David Kalstein (Butterfly) and Alcon are developing a TV series sequel to Point Break, set 35 years after the events of the 1991 film.

David Kalstein, known for Butterfly and NCIS: LA, will write and executive-produce the new series.

The story follows a new heist crew with ties to the infamous Ex-Presidents bank robbers from the first movie.

No original cast confirmed for the Point Break sequel series; casting details and release date are still under wraps.

Point Break, the cult classic '90s crime thriller, will continue as a TV series courtesy of AMC, 34 years after the film's release, directed by Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker) and produced by David Kalstein (Butterfly), Alcon Television Group, and AMC Studios. The original starred Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Lori Petty, and Gary Busey.

AMC's Point Break TV Series Continues the Story Following the 1991 Film

Directed by Bigelow and written by W. Peter Iliff and Rick King with the earlier drafting the screenplay, Point Break follows former Ohio State quarterback and rookie FBI agent Johnny Utah (Reeves) as he assists senior agent Angelo Pappas (Busey) in investigating a string of bank robberies by the "Ex-Presidents" whose signature look are donning rubber masks of former presidents Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon and Lyndon B. Johnson. They rob banks by clearing the teller's drawers of what they have in hand and don't bother with the vault. After following a lead that the robbers are surfers, Utah infiltrates the surfing community, where he meets Bodhi (Swayze), whom he suspects is part of the operation. However, the two bond over their shared love for extreme activities like skydiving and surfing.

The series will be set 35 years after the events of the original film and focus on a new heist crew with ties to the Ex-Presidents gang. Kalstein will write and executive-produce alongside Alcon's Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, and Ben Roberts, according to Deadline. Kalstein was co-EP on Butterfly for Prime Video that starred Daniel Dae Kim, and was also involved in CBS's NCIS: LA, ABC's Quantico, and USA Network's Treadstone. There's no word on whether any of the surviving original cast will be involved with Swayze's passing in 2009 and his character's passing in the original film. There was a 2015 remake from Ericson Core that starred Edgar Ramirez, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Delroy Lindo, and Ray Winstone that was also produced by Alcon, but had a meager box office with budget of $105 million from a paltry showing domestically ($28.7 million) and overseas market success ($133 million, allowing the film to barely turn a profit. By comparison, the 1991 film grossed over three times its $24 million budget and earned a box office of $83.5 million.

