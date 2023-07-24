Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jason David Frank, Jenna Frank, Legend of the White Drago, mighty morphin power rangers, power rangers, san diego comic con, sdcc

Power Rangers: Jason David Frank Tribute, Final Film Preview at SDCC

Power Rangers fans were able to pay tribute to Jason David Frank at San Diego Comic-Con & preview his final film, Legend of the White Dragon.

As San Diego Comic-Con wraps, the convention and fans were ready to say goodbye to the late Jason David Frank, best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise. The actor took his own life in November 2022, and friends, family, and fans not only celebrated his life but also promoted his final project, the upcoming independent action film Legend of the White Dragon. "It was a lot of emotions. It felt bitter and sweet," Jenna Frank, Jason's daughter, told Entertainment Weekly. The panel also featured director, producer, and star Aaron Schoenke and producers Sean Schoenke and Chris Jay. Jenna also appears in the film. Adorning the open stage was a Green Ranger helmet, and the panelists filled the available seating, but the middle one was left empty, "I want to leave that chair open for Jason," said Aaron, who was met with uproarious applause and cheers from the audience.

The younger Frank was taken by the overwhelming response from the SDCC crowd, "They make me feel not alone. Whenever you feel alone, that's when bad energy wants to swoop in, and you just have to make sure you surround yourself with good people — and this felt like being with family," she said. "It's weird to understand the whole fame thing behind a parent. But it's crazy to see the impact it had on people." The clip shown featured JDF and co-star Michael Madsen. "It was definitely emotional. It sort of hit me in my soul," Jenna recalled. "I'm just so proud of my dad more than anything. He was my best friend — he was my hero." As far as any advice any Power Rangers alum may have given her, "Every time me and my dad would look at each other, we'd start laughing," she recalls with a smile. "We're just goofy. But whenever we really got the stuff together, I was like, 'This is just amazing.' It was so raw. I was like, 'That's my actual dad.'"

In the Netflix special Might Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, the franchise paid tribute to Frank and original yellow ranger Thuy Trang, who passed in 2001. For more, including the panelists reflecting on the work that JDF put in, and the status of production, you can check out the piece here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please do not hesitate to call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, visit the main website, or text "988" for the crisis text line. If someone you know is struggling, do your best to reach out to them because they might not have the strength to ask for help.

